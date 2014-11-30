MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 30

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* OPEC decision knocks oil down, dollar gains
* U.S. crude down 10 pct post-OPEC, Brent breaks below $70
* FACTBOX-Analysts’ reactions on OPEC decision
* Billions wiped off energy shares as investors rush for exit
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls, silver drops on dragging oil prices, strong dollar
* Iraq airstrikes kill 17 in areas held by Islamic State
* Kurds blame Turkey as suicide bombers hit Kobani
* Syria says U.S.-led strikes have not weakened Islamic State
* Arabs to present draft on Palestinian state to UN Security Council within days
* Eyeing deadline, France to back Palestinian state if peace talks fail
* Egyptian court drops case against Mubarak over 2011 protest deaths
* Egyptian security forces fire tear gas and birdshot to disperse protesters-witness
* Three dead in attack and Islamist protests in Egypt
* Egypt pays back $2.5 bln deposit to Qatar - central bank official
* Banks to arrange $1.5 bln loan for Egypt to repay foreign energy firms
* Egypt keeps key interest rates steady, eyes risks to growth
* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market
* Abu Dhabi crown prince in Qatar to seal reconciliation before summit
* Pakistan talking to Qatar about LNG imports in 2015 - minister
* Zain Saudi proposes capital reduction to shareholders -statement
* TABLE-Saudi October bank lending growth fastest since May 2013
* Dubai World sets meetings to put new deal to all creditors -sources
* Merkel behind Air Berlin in Etihad control dispute-report
* Dubai Meraas unit: share sale to professional investors well covered
* UAE may create body to monitor FX peg, no policy change likely
* UAE’s Dana Gas in talks with Egypt over revising gas prices
* Bahrainis vote in second round of parliamentary election
* Bahraini bank GFH targets majority Khaleeji Commercial Bank stake
* Bahrain’s Batelco hires Citigroup to sell Jordan unit -sources
* Oman crude OSP for Jan 2015 falls to lowest in over 4 yrs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)