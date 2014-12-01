FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 1
#Intel
December 1, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, Swiss franc fall after Swiss referendum

* Oil in longest losing streak since 2008 crisis

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts bleed after OPEC lets oil slide; Egypt steady

* PRECIOUS-Gold tumbles after Swiss referendum, silver slumps to 5-yr low

* Iraq says failing oil prices force rethink of 2015 budget

* Russia says oil-for-goods deal with Iran could be sealed soon

* Mideast funds ready to return to Gulf bourses when oil shock fades

* Iran: OPEC decision not good for all members but won’t protest

* Iraq’s divisions will delay counter-offensive on Islamic State

EGYPT

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 15.71 pct on year in October -c. bank

* Kellogg raises stakes in bidding war over Egypt’s Bisco Misr

* Mubarak verdict fuels protests, mockery in Egypt

QATAR

* Qatar will host 2022, says defiant Blatter

* Qatar court overturns conviction of U.S. parents in adopted girl’s death

* People are tired of Qatar allegations, say bid team

* Qatar Oct credit growth lowest since at least 2006

* Vodafone Qatar says scraps bid for broadband firm -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sets Dec propane at $550/T, down $60

* Saudi’s Almarai says Oct bakery fire to have no impact on finances

* Saudi’s Sipchem says proposes dividend of 0.65 riyals/shr for H2 2014

* Saudi builder Khodari hires advisor for 500 mln riyal rights issue

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* November Dubai crude average falls to over 4-year low-traders

* UAE central bank chief says to keep currency peg to dollar

OMAN

* Oman Raysut Cement says 2015 costs to rise 3 pct on gas price hike

* Oman Cement says gas costs in 2015 to rise by 2.1 mln rials

* HSBC Oman says in talks with Meezan bank to sell Pakistan unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
