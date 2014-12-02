MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 2

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia resource shares helped by oil bounce, dollar capped

* Oil jumps as much as 5 pct from 5-year low; focus on shale

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise after panic sell-off

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips after overnight surge, but holds above $1,200

* IMF says lower oil prices positive for global economy

* Netanyahu says Israel could be headed to early election

* Putin drops South Stream gas pipeline to EU, courts Turkey

* Libya still testing pipeline to restart El Feel oilfield -state firm NOC

* Iran to turn uranium into reactor fuel under extended deal -source

* Iraq says it found 50,000 “ghost soldiers” on payroll

* Total makes new oil discovery in Iraqi Kurdistan

* Iran warns against “frenzied” economic behaviour as rial dips

* Cyprus central bank chief sees return to growth, end to capital controls

* Islamic finance body IIFM to develop trade, corporate finance contracts

TURKEY

* Fitch Places Garanti on RWP; Revises Support Rating Floors of Privately-Owned Turkish Banks

* Tupras to bring Izmit refinery upgrade fully on line start-2015

* Turkish banks’ Jan-Oct net profit 20.77 bln lira - watchdog

* Turkey’s Renaissance Holding commits investments to Russia

* Turkish manufacturing grows in Nov at fastest rate since Feb -PMI

EGYPT

* Three Egyptians die of bird flu, raising death toll to six

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weakens on black market

* Egypt stock exchange suspends Palm Hills shares

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric posts jump in Q3 net profit, revenues

* Egyptian investment firm Pioneers posts rise in Q3 net profit

QATAR

* Qataris leading race for $900 mln Pepe Jeans buyout - sources

* Doha Bank shareholders approve India assets buy - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cabinet says oil policy purely economic in motive

* Saudi regulator suspends Deloitte from auditing listed firms - circular

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TRLPC-Dubai World debt deal receives 70 pct creditor agreement so far-sources

* TDIC seeks to complete financing for Abu Dhabi’s biggest mall

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts Nov Murban crude OSP to $77/bbl

* Middle East retailer Azadea eyes $500 mln from stake sale -sources

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms 5 Bahraini Banks’ IDRs; Upgrades BBK’s Viability Rating

* Bahrain activist Maryam al-Khawaja jailed in absentia for assault

* Ibdar Bank, Ethiopian Airlines close $100mln Islamic financing deal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)