MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 2

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia resource shares helped by oil bounce, dollar capped
* Oil jumps as much as 5 pct from 5-year low; focus on shale
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise after panic sell-off
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips after overnight surge, but holds above $1,200
* IMF says lower oil prices positive for global economy
* Netanyahu says Israel could be headed to early election
* Putin drops South Stream gas pipeline to EU, courts Turkey
* Libya still testing pipeline to restart El Feel oilfield -state firm NOC
* Iran to turn uranium into reactor fuel under extended deal -source
* Iraq says it found 50,000 “ghost soldiers” on payroll
* Total makes new oil discovery in Iraqi Kurdistan
* Iran warns against “frenzied” economic behaviour as rial dips
* Cyprus central bank chief sees return to growth, end to capital controls
* Islamic finance body IIFM to develop trade, corporate finance contracts
* Fitch Places Garanti on RWP; Revises Support Rating Floors of Privately-Owned Turkish Banks
* Tupras to bring Izmit refinery upgrade fully on line start-2015
* Turkish banks’ Jan-Oct net profit 20.77 bln lira - watchdog
* Turkey’s Renaissance Holding commits investments to Russia
* Turkish manufacturing grows in Nov at fastest rate since Feb -PMI
* Three Egyptians die of bird flu, raising death toll to six
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weakens on black market
* Egypt stock exchange suspends Palm Hills shares
* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric posts jump in Q3 net profit, revenues
* Egyptian investment firm Pioneers posts rise in Q3 net profit
* Qataris leading race for $900 mln Pepe Jeans buyout - sources
* Doha Bank shareholders approve India assets buy - statement
* Saudi cabinet says oil policy purely economic in motive
* Saudi regulator suspends Deloitte from auditing listed firms - circular
* TRLPC-Dubai World debt deal receives 70 pct creditor agreement so far-sources
* TDIC seeks to complete financing for Abu Dhabi’s biggest mall
* UAE’s ADNOC cuts Nov Murban crude OSP to $77/bbl
* Middle East retailer Azadea eyes $500 mln from stake sale -sources
* Fitch Affirms 5 Bahraini Banks’ IDRs; Upgrades BBK’s Viability Rating
* Bahrain activist Maryam al-Khawaja jailed in absentia for assault
* Ibdar Bank, Ethiopian Airlines close $100mln Islamic financing deal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)