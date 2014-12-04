MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 4

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by US economic resilience, euro struggles
* Brent nudges up above $70 ahead of U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets dip; Saudi blue chips rebound
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on dollar strength, but holds above $1,200
* U.S. believes Iran launched air raids on Islamic State in Iraq
* Oil fund manager Andurand sees big price swings after OPEC decision
* Oil states’ recourse to sovereign funds could rattle world markets
* Assad says U.S.-led strikes on Syria ineffective -Paris Match magazine
* Afghanistan says 760,000 refugees risk deportation from Iran
* Landlocked Central Asia gets shorter railway link to Persian Gulf
* UN watchdog seeks $5.7 million to monitor extended Iran nuclear deal
* Top Muslim leader urges broader action against Islamist militants
* SPECIAL REPORT-How Exxon helped make Iraqi Kurdistan
* Cyprus to sound out European investors on new bonds
* Malaysia 1MDB plans January meetings with cornerstones for $3 bln energy IPO-sources
* Indonesia plans Islamic repo rules, separate deposit insurance
* Sukuk market set to change as investor appetite shifts -study
* Thousands of Syrian refugees stranded in Turkish minefield-rights group - TRFN
* Turkish MPs pass bill shaking up judiciary, boosting police powers
* Iz Hayvancilik applies Borsa Istanbul to be listed in second national market
* Turkish Nov consumer prices rise less than forecast on cheaper oil
* China and Turkey fall behind in global corruption index
* Turkey’s Halkbank says bid for Serbia’s Cacanska Banka fails
* Turkish automotive sales rise 1.66 percent in November - association
* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 T of wheat from Romania, Ukraine
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weakens on black market
* In Egypt, Mubarak verdict signals return of old order
* Denmark’s Arla Foods to drop bid for Egypt’s Arab Dairy
* Glenn Beck must face Saudi’s lawsuit over Boston Marathon bombing
* Saudi sees oil prices stabilizing at $60 - WSJ citing sources
* Barrick, Saudi firm set joint venture around copper asset
* Saudi’s Marafiq says signs 2.5 bln riyal Islamic loan
* Indonesia to sign sales, refinery agreements with CNOOC, Saudi Aramco next week
* American teacher stabbed to death in restroom of Abu Dhabi mall
* Dubai Aluminium picks banks to arrange $1.8 bln loan -sources
* Dubai Parks and Resorts says to list on Dubai bourse on Dec 10
* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers jet fuel for Jan-June 2015 term contracts
* U.S. couple leaves Qatar after convictions overturned in child death
* Emir appoints new CEO at Qatar Investment Authority
* Qatar sets Nov crude OSPs at lowest in 4 years
* Pakistan seals Kuwait deal for 2015 gasoil
* Bahrain’s GFH plans asset manager purchases with new debt -CEO
* Bahrain to develop central sharia board for Islamic banks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)