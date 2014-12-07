MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 7

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks rise after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data

* Oil pushes lower, undeterred by bullish jobs report

* POLL-Oil forecasts dive after OPEC keeps output target

* PRECIOUS-Gold slides after U.S. payrolls data beats forecasts

* American, South African hostages die in rescue attempt in Yemen

* U.S. VP Biden sees ‘less than even’ chance of nuclear deal with Iran

* Lebanese block roads to demand release of soldiers

* Syria says repels Islamic State attack on air base

* Iran confirms air strikes in Iraq against Islamic State - Guardian newspaper

* Yemen c.bank sees no early repayment of Saudi $1 bln loan

* Bombs in Shi‘ite, Kurdish districts kill 35 in Iraq

* More air strikes near Tripoli in struggle between Libya’s rival groups

EGYPT

* Egypt court sentences seven jihadists to death in Sinai case

* UAE-Egypt alliance expands to desert wheat venture

* Palm Hills bets on commercial property as Egypt’s economy recovers

* Egypt to import 6 LNG cargoes from Algeria next year

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue at $482.3 mln in October

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia slashes January oil prices for Asia, U.S.

* Saudi’s Yansab says to shut ethylene glycol plant in April for maintenance

* Saudi’s Yansab proposes 1.5 riyals/shr dividend for H2 2014

* Saudi suspends aid to Yemen after Houthi takeover-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE arrests woman over murder of US teacher, says planted bomb

QATAR

* Airbus to deliver first A350 to Qatar Airways on Dec 13

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini activist jailed and fined for tearing up king's photo