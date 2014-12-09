MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 9

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gets a lift from Fed talk, no relief for oil

* Oil dives 4 pct to five-year low as selling snowballs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads losses as oil drags Gulf down

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as firmer dollar, weak oil prices dent safe-haven appeal

* Iraq cuts official crude oil selling price to Asia, U.S.

* U.N. to widen Libya peace talks by including rival parliament

* Possible sanctions breach as Iran Quds chief spotted in Iraq -UN

* US allies to send about 1,500 troops to Iraq -commander

* Libya’s budget income falls sharply as oil prices plunge

* ICBC Financial Leasing taps Gulf lenders - IFR

* Moody‘s: GCC sovereigns can withstand lower oil prices, but Bahrain and Oman are most exposed

TURKEY

* Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones

* Turkish lira recovers slightly after c.bank sells more forex

* Russia’s Gazprom to set up new company for gas pipeline to Turkey

* Turkey says in talks with Algeria on oil purchases

* Turkey’s TAV says Havas, TGS bid in airports services tender

* Turkish Nov autos output 113,093 vehicles, unchanged yr-on-yr

* Turkish October industrial output rises 2.4 pct, below forecast

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

* Canadian Embassy in Cairo closed due to security concerns

* Egypt tourism revenues more than double in third quarter

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to keep Jan crude supply to Asia steady-sources

* Saudi Arabia appoints eight ministers in pre-budget reshuffle

* TABLE-Saudi Oct non-oil exports drop 12.4 pct y/y, most since Aug 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-RBS deserts Dubai World over 6.7 bln pounds refinancing plan - Sky News

* UAE aircraft parts maker Strata predicts revenue jump, plans expansion

* Dubai Parks and Resorts says IPO many times oversubscribed

* First reactor of UAE nuclear power plant on track for 2017 start

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital drops as chairman prepares to quit

KUWAIT

* MEDIA-KKR, CVC said to lead bidding for Kuwait’s Americana - Bloomberg

* Kuwait Petroleum sees oil at $65 a barrel for next 6-7 months

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says appoints Macdonald as deputy CEO

* Qatar halts mediation to free captive Lebanese soldiers

* QIA says Madison International Realty to accept Songbird offer

BAHRAIN

* Policeman killed in “terrorist” attack in Bahrain - interior ministry

OMAN

* Wartsila wins power plant deal from Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)