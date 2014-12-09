MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 9

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gets a lift from Fed talk, no relief for oil
* Oil dives 4 pct to five-year low as selling snowballs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads losses as oil drags Gulf down
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as firmer dollar, weak oil prices dent safe-haven appeal
* Iraq cuts official crude oil selling price to Asia, U.S.
* U.N. to widen Libya peace talks by including rival parliament
* Possible sanctions breach as Iran Quds chief spotted in Iraq -UN
* US allies to send about 1,500 troops to Iraq -commander
* Libya’s budget income falls sharply as oil prices plunge
* ICBC Financial Leasing taps Gulf lenders - IFR
* Moody‘s: GCC sovereigns can withstand lower oil prices, but Bahrain and Oman are most exposed
* Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones
* Turkish lira recovers slightly after c.bank sells more forex
* Russia’s Gazprom to set up new company for gas pipeline to Turkey
* Turkey says in talks with Algeria on oil purchases
* Turkey’s TAV says Havas, TGS bid in airports services tender
* Turkish Nov autos output 113,093 vehicles, unchanged yr-on-yr
* Turkish October industrial output rises 2.4 pct, below forecast
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market
* Canadian Embassy in Cairo closed due to security concerns
* Egypt tourism revenues more than double in third quarter
* Saudi Arabia to keep Jan crude supply to Asia steady-sources
* Saudi Arabia appoints eight ministers in pre-budget reshuffle
* TABLE-Saudi Oct non-oil exports drop 12.4 pct y/y, most since Aug 2012
* MEDIA-RBS deserts Dubai World over 6.7 bln pounds refinancing plan - Sky News
* UAE aircraft parts maker Strata predicts revenue jump, plans expansion
* Dubai Parks and Resorts says IPO many times oversubscribed
* First reactor of UAE nuclear power plant on track for 2017 start
* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital drops as chairman prepares to quit
* MEDIA-KKR, CVC said to lead bidding for Kuwait’s Americana - Bloomberg
* Kuwait Petroleum sees oil at $65 a barrel for next 6-7 months
* Commercial Bank of Qatar says appoints Macdonald as deputy CEO
* Qatar halts mediation to free captive Lebanese soldiers
* QIA says Madison International Realty to accept Songbird offer
* Policeman killed in “terrorist” attack in Bahrain - interior ministry
* Wartsila wins power plant deal from Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)