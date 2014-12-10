MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 10

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks again, flight to safety hits shares, dollar
* Brent resumes its fall, losing more than $1 on oversupply worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as oil hits fresh low; Dubai down 3.5 pct
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds close to 7-week high on safe-haven demand
* Middle East Crude-Dubai down, Chinaoil turns seller
* Congress reaches deal for $1.1 trln U.S. spending bill
* CIA tortured, misled, U.S. report finds, drawing calls for action
* UN says rich nations pledge to take 100,000 Syrian refugees- TRFN
* Sudan ceasefire talks end without deal as violence increases
* INSIGHT-How Yemen’s Houthis control Sanaa and alarm the West
* Iraq presses Hagel for more U.S. air strikes, weapons
* Turkey’s Sisecam says units to sell 26 percent Soda Sanayii stake
* Turkey’s Torunlar says considering Baskentgaz IPO
* Turkey rebuffs EU criticism on waning foreign policy alignment
* Turkey’s Ford Otosan says signed deal for production in Russia
* Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi signs loan agreement with EIB
* Turkey’s Enka Insaat says to sign deal to build 3,000 MW power plant in Iraq
* BP to invest $12 bln in Egypt over 5 yrs, boost gas supplies
* Egypt extends period of Abraaj bid for Bisco Misr to match Kellogg’s
* Egyptian state banks lose talent to private sector over wage cap
* Egyptian judge jails democracy activist for 3 years for “insulting court”
* Egypt to tender for second LNG import terminal -source
* Fitch:Public Spending Drives Favourable Macro Outlook and Business Opportunities for Saudi Banks
* New Scotland Yard, storied London police HQ, sold to Abu Dhabi
* Dubai developer revives port city project with $183 mln tower
* Market, not OPEC, will determine oil price - UAE official
* UAE to activate China currency swap soon -c.banker
* Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor casts doubt on listing plans
* UAE forex peg here to stay -c.bank assistant chief
* UAE c.bank studying new rules for bank lending against shares
* UAE’s Bank of Sharjah plans to refinance $200 mln loan in Q1 2015
* Kuwaiti emir says oil price fall hitting Gulf Arab incomes
* Kuwait’s Investment Dar eyes second debt-for-assets deal by March
* Qatar emir urges Gulf Arab solidarity amid regional turmoil
* U.S. couple formerly held in Qatar sues husband’s ex-employer
* Poland’s PGNiG signs amendment to LNG deal with Qatargas
* One killed in Bahrain blast, second bomb in two days (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)