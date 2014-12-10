MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 10

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks again, flight to safety hits shares, dollar

* Brent resumes its fall, losing more than $1 on oversupply worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as oil hits fresh low; Dubai down 3.5 pct

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds close to 7-week high on safe-haven demand

* Middle East Crude-Dubai down, Chinaoil turns seller

* Congress reaches deal for $1.1 trln U.S. spending bill

* CIA tortured, misled, U.S. report finds, drawing calls for action

* UN says rich nations pledge to take 100,000 Syrian refugees- TRFN

* Sudan ceasefire talks end without deal as violence increases

* INSIGHT-How Yemen’s Houthis control Sanaa and alarm the West

* Iraq presses Hagel for more U.S. air strikes, weapons

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Sisecam says units to sell 26 percent Soda Sanayii stake

* Turkey’s Torunlar says considering Baskentgaz IPO

* Turkey rebuffs EU criticism on waning foreign policy alignment

* Turkey’s Ford Otosan says signed deal for production in Russia

* Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi signs loan agreement with EIB

* Turkey’s Enka Insaat says to sign deal to build 3,000 MW power plant in Iraq

EGYPT

* BP to invest $12 bln in Egypt over 5 yrs, boost gas supplies

* Egypt extends period of Abraaj bid for Bisco Misr to match Kellogg’s

* Egyptian state banks lose talent to private sector over wage cap

* Egyptian judge jails democracy activist for 3 years for “insulting court”

* Egypt to tender for second LNG import terminal -source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch:Public Spending Drives Favourable Macro Outlook and Business Opportunities for Saudi Banks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Scotland Yard, storied London police HQ, sold to Abu Dhabi

* Dubai developer revives port city project with $183 mln tower

* Market, not OPEC, will determine oil price - UAE official

* UAE to activate China currency swap soon -c.banker

* Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor casts doubt on listing plans

* UAE forex peg here to stay -c.bank assistant chief

* UAE c.bank studying new rules for bank lending against shares

* UAE’s Bank of Sharjah plans to refinance $200 mln loan in Q1 2015

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti emir says oil price fall hitting Gulf Arab incomes

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar eyes second debt-for-assets deal by March

QATAR

* Qatar emir urges Gulf Arab solidarity amid regional turmoil

* U.S. couple formerly held in Qatar sues husband’s ex-employer

* Poland’s PGNiG signs amendment to LNG deal with Qatargas

BAHRAIN

* One killed in Bahrain blast, second bomb in two days (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)