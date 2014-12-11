MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 11

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia down as falling oil hits risk sentiment, dollar pressured

* Oil crashes 5 pct, nears $60 on weak U.S. demand, Saudi inaction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise; Saudi extends drop

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs towards 7-wk high as dollar, equities slide

* Airbus shares slide 10 pct after 2016 profit warning

* Libya’s recognized PM vows military campaign to seize Tripoli

* Arab Bank to face May damages trial over Hamas attacks -judge

* Venezuela may back emergency OPEC meeting after Q1 -Ramirez

* Palestinian minister dies after confrontation with Israeli police

* Oil rout puts the squeeze on inflexible exporters - Moody’s

* Algeria plans oil and gas bidding round by Q3 2015 -Sonatrach

* OPEC cuts 2015 demand forecast for its oil to lowest in a decade

* Iranian president blames oil price fall on political conspiracy

* Differences persist after Gulf’s “happy summit”

* Jordan growth to accelerate next year on cheaper oil -c.bank

* Moroccon refiner Samir issues profit warning

* IATA ups global airlines’ 2014 profit outlook, sees $25 bln in 2015

* Iraq economy to shrink just 0.5 pct in 2014, IMF says

TURKEY

* Lower oil price points to rate cuts as Turkish economy slows

* Bad weather hit Turkey’s agricultural output, Q3 growth - Babacan

* Arena signs distributorship agreement with Asus Global PTE

* Reysas GYO authorizes chairman for share buyback

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt consumer, core inflation ease in November

* BG in advanced talks with BP over Egypt deal

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

* Egypt needs legal reforms for Suez Canal hub to succeed -consultant

* Egypt’s Orascom to sell assets to Accelero Capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Oil Minister Naimi: “Why should we cut production?”

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai state fund ICD to up Dubai Aerospace stake in latest asset shuffle

* Dubai Parks tumbles on bourse debut as oil sours the mood

* Abu Dhabi financial zone prepares to receive licence applications

* UAE court convicts 11 for helping al Qaeda affiliate - papers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts Jan crude price to lowest since 2008

QATAR

* SNC-Lavalin member, Kentz awarded 4-year contract by Qatar Shell

* Airbus says first delivery of A350 to Qatar postponed

* Qatari bid for Canary Wharf owner Songbird wins more support

* Qatar sells Q1 2015 condensate at widest discount in 2 yrs - trade

* Qatar National Bank appoints new CEO effective immediately (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)