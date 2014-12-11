MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 11

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia down as falling oil hits risk sentiment, dollar pressured
* Oil crashes 5 pct, nears $60 on weak U.S. demand, Saudi inaction
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise; Saudi extends drop
* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs towards 7-wk high as dollar, equities slide
* Airbus shares slide 10 pct after 2016 profit warning
* Libya’s recognized PM vows military campaign to seize Tripoli
* Arab Bank to face May damages trial over Hamas attacks -judge
* Venezuela may back emergency OPEC meeting after Q1 -Ramirez
* Palestinian minister dies after confrontation with Israeli police
* Oil rout puts the squeeze on inflexible exporters - Moody’s
* Algeria plans oil and gas bidding round by Q3 2015 -Sonatrach
* OPEC cuts 2015 demand forecast for its oil to lowest in a decade
* Iranian president blames oil price fall on political conspiracy
* Differences persist after Gulf’s “happy summit”
* Jordan growth to accelerate next year on cheaper oil -c.bank
* Moroccon refiner Samir issues profit warning
* IATA ups global airlines’ 2014 profit outlook, sees $25 bln in 2015
* Iraq economy to shrink just 0.5 pct in 2014, IMF says
* Lower oil price points to rate cuts as Turkish economy slows
* Bad weather hit Turkey’s agricultural output, Q3 growth - Babacan
* Arena signs distributorship agreement with Asus Global PTE
* Reysas GYO authorizes chairman for share buyback
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 11-20 shipment
* Egypt consumer, core inflation ease in November
* BG in advanced talks with BP over Egypt deal
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market
* Egypt needs legal reforms for Suez Canal hub to succeed -consultant
* Egypt’s Orascom to sell assets to Accelero Capital
* Saudi Oil Minister Naimi: “Why should we cut production?”
* Dubai state fund ICD to up Dubai Aerospace stake in latest asset shuffle
* Dubai Parks tumbles on bourse debut as oil sours the mood
* Abu Dhabi financial zone prepares to receive licence applications
* UAE court convicts 11 for helping al Qaeda affiliate - papers
* Kuwait cuts Jan crude price to lowest since 2008
* SNC-Lavalin member, Kentz awarded 4-year contract by Qatar Shell
* Airbus says first delivery of A350 to Qatar postponed
* Qatari bid for Canary Wharf owner Songbird wins more support
* Qatar sells Q1 2015 condensate at widest discount in 2 yrs - trade
* Qatar National Bank appoints new CEO effective immediately (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)