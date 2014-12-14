MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 14

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude slump slams stocks; safe-haven assets shine

* Oil plunges 3 pct to new 5-year lows after bearish IEA outlook

* TABLE-Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Gulf equities slide in perfect storm of oil, leverage, panic

* PRECIOUS-Gold sees biggest weekly rise in 2 months as stocks, dollar slip

* Islamic State storms town in western Iraq, kills 19 police -officials

* Islamic State target of 27 strikes by U.S. allies

* Libyan conflict parties clash over control of eastern oil ports

* U.S. seeks to defuse tensions over Israeli-Palestinian resolutions

EGYPT

* Egyptian woman dies of H5N1 bird flu, total now 8

* Egypt’s central bank to add fourth weekly dollar auction

* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, French wheat

* Egypt’s Amer group wins approval to start building resort in Jordan

* Orascom Development Holding to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crude oil supply inches up in November

KUWAIT

* Cash-strapped Iraq seeks Kuwait war reparation delay

QATAR

* Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar rescheduled for Dec 22

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Bahrain agrees McLaren share sale to Dennis (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)