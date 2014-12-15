MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 15

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil plunges to 5 1/2-year low, Asian shares on defensive
* Brent crude falls to new 5-year low just above $60/bbl
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as oil’s plunge feeds panic
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 on softer dollar
* Hostages held in Sydney cafe, forced to hold Islamic flag in window
* Washington undecided on U.N. resolution for Palestinian state
* Syrian army recaptures territory north of Aleppo in fierce fighting
* Turkish police raid media close to cleric rival Gulen, detain 24
* Libya declares force majeure for two biggest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf
* OPEC chief defends policy, says group to try to ride out price fall
* Netanyahu to tell Kerry that Israel will rebuff U.N. moves towards Palestinian state
* Egypt targets 4.3 pct growth in 2015/16 draft budget
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market
* Egypt to issue $1.1 bln, 1-year T-bill on Tuesday - central bank
* Saudi Sabic’s finance head says leaving to become Tasnee CEO
* Abu Dhabi bourse approves temporary stock halts as markets tumble
* Dubai’s Aramex buys South Africa’s PostNet franchise for $16.5 mln
* Dubai November inflation edges down to 4.2 pct
* Kuwait says working to improve stock exchange conditions
* Kuwait may cut planned spending next fiscal year -parliament
* Qatar predicts booming economy in 2015 despite oil price slide
* Oman October bank lending growth at 3-month high, M2 slows (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)