MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 16
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Rouble jumps on Russia rate hike, oil pressured

* Oil falls anew as OPEC emergency meet, output cut ruled out

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise as oil’s plunge pauses

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year

* Police storm Sydney cafe to end hostage siege, three dead

* More air strikes near eastern Libyan oil port and border to Tunisia

* Palestinian U.N. statehood bid at heart of Kerry-Netanyahu talks

* UN Gulf War fund to meet this week on Iraq payment delay

* Iran’s Rouhani says will try to clinch nuclear deal as talks with US resume

* INSIGHT-Iranian support seen crucial for Yemen’s Houthis

TURKEY

* Moody’s confirms Bank Asya’s Caa1 deposit rating; outlook negative

* Turkey’s Erdogan says media raids a response to “dirty” plot

* Hurriyet says to raise its unit Dogan Haber Ajansi capital

* Turkey’s Tupras aims for full utilisation at Izmit after upgrade

* Turkish budget surplus 3.6 billion lira in November - Finance Ministry

* Turkey’s Aug-Oct unemployment rate rises to 10.5 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt to try hundreds of civilians in military courts

* Kuwaiti ship, Egyptian fishing boat, collide in Red Sea, killing 13

* World Bank urges Egypt to make reforms before investor conference

* Islamist group criticises Egypt over arrest warrant for cleric

* Sisters in the vanguard as Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood battles to survive

* Egyptian pound steady on official and unofficial markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed says new TV channel to start Feb 1

* Austria to close Saudi school for not naming teachers

* Saudi Arabian security man shot dead in Riyadh-police

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says no need for emergency OPEC meeting, market will fix itself

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar to cut debt by over a third within two yrs -CFO

* UAE’s Dana Gas says Kurdistan failed to pay $100 mln

* WNS (Holdings) to manage trade finance and credit operations for commercial bank of Dubai

* Shetty gets loan of up to $800 mln for Travelex purchase - sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi November inflation eases to 3.7 pct y/y

* TABLE-UAE October bank lending growth rises to 9.9 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 trade surplus narrows to $18 bln, exports down

QATAR

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate wins $206 mln warehouse contract

OMAN

* INSIGHT-Sultan’s absence raises worries over Oman succession

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini telco Viva eyes data growth as per-user call income falls (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

