MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 16

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Rouble jumps on Russia rate hike, oil pressured
* Oil falls anew as OPEC emergency meet, output cut ruled out
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise as oil’s plunge pauses
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year
* Police storm Sydney cafe to end hostage siege, three dead
* More air strikes near eastern Libyan oil port and border to Tunisia
* Palestinian U.N. statehood bid at heart of Kerry-Netanyahu talks
* UN Gulf War fund to meet this week on Iraq payment delay
* Iran’s Rouhani says will try to clinch nuclear deal as talks with US resume
* INSIGHT-Iranian support seen crucial for Yemen’s Houthis
* Moody’s confirms Bank Asya’s Caa1 deposit rating; outlook negative
* Turkey’s Erdogan says media raids a response to “dirty” plot
* Hurriyet says to raise its unit Dogan Haber Ajansi capital
* Turkey’s Tupras aims for full utilisation at Izmit after upgrade
* Turkish budget surplus 3.6 billion lira in November - Finance Ministry
* Turkey’s Aug-Oct unemployment rate rises to 10.5 pct
* Egypt to try hundreds of civilians in military courts
* Kuwaiti ship, Egyptian fishing boat, collide in Red Sea, killing 13
* World Bank urges Egypt to make reforms before investor conference
* Islamist group criticises Egypt over arrest warrant for cleric
* Sisters in the vanguard as Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood battles to survive
* Egyptian pound steady on official and unofficial markets
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed says new TV channel to start Feb 1
* Austria to close Saudi school for not naming teachers
* Saudi Arabian security man shot dead in Riyadh-police
* UAE says no need for emergency OPEC meeting, market will fix itself
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar to cut debt by over a third within two yrs -CFO
* UAE’s Dana Gas says Kurdistan failed to pay $100 mln
* WNS (Holdings) to manage trade finance and credit operations for commercial bank of Dubai
* Shetty gets loan of up to $800 mln for Travelex purchase - sources
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi November inflation eases to 3.7 pct y/y
* TABLE-UAE October bank lending growth rises to 9.9 pct y/y
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 trade surplus narrows to $18 bln, exports down
* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate wins $206 mln warehouse contract
* INSIGHT-Sultan’s absence raises worries over Oman succession
* Bahraini telco Viva eyes data growth as per-user call income falls (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)