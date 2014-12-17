MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 17

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors take cover amid Russia crisis, oil slide
* Brent ends below $60, U.S. crude settles up, then dips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s fall below $60 sends shockwaves through Gulf
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,200 ahead of Fed
* Kerry says U.S. made no “determinations” on Palestinian resolution
* Libya rivals clash over oil ports as EU considers sanctions
* Moody’s downgrades three lebanese banks’ deposit ratings
* Russia restricts grain export certificates for some countries - trade sources
* Sudan to drill hundreds of wells to boost oil, gas reserves -state media
* Iran says China-funded steel projects delayed by banking issues
* Russia, Arab oil producers in no-cut chorus as price dive deepens
* Morocco’s central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 2.5 pct
* Gulf can cope with cheaper oil, IMF says as bourses plunge
* Online ventures target global Muslim consumer market
* Female fighters battle for freedom and equality in Syria - TRFN
* Turkiye Finans applies for 143 mln lira sukuk
* Prospects of Turkish rate cut fade as lira slides
* Turkey’s Erdogan to start chairing cabinet meetings, extending power
* Turkish Airlines passengers rise 13 percent in first 11 months
* Egypt’s unprofitable national airline hires U.S. firm for restructuring
* Egypt to pass mining and industrial land laws next week -minister
* Egyptian court overturns some Muslim Brotherhood asset seizures
* Egypt’s Suez Cement to convert two factories to run on coal
* Yemen’s Aden Refinery to import first gasoil since Saudi aid suspension
* Serbia’s central bank issues licence to UAE’s Mirabank
* Dubai property price rises slow, 2015 outlook stable -CBRE
* UAE economy minister reassures investors after stock market plunge
* UAE’s Abraaj sells 21 pct stake in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings
* Kuwait minister says oil prices could improve in second half of 2015
* Qatar oil min says market will settle eventually