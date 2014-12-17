MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 17

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors take cover amid Russia crisis, oil slide

* Brent ends below $60, U.S. crude settles up, then dips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s fall below $60 sends shockwaves through Gulf

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,200 ahead of Fed

* Kerry says U.S. made no “determinations” on Palestinian resolution

* Libya rivals clash over oil ports as EU considers sanctions

* Moody’s downgrades three lebanese banks’ deposit ratings

* Russia restricts grain export certificates for some countries - trade sources

* Sudan to drill hundreds of wells to boost oil, gas reserves -state media

* Iran says China-funded steel projects delayed by banking issues

* Russia, Arab oil producers in no-cut chorus as price dive deepens

* Morocco’s central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 2.5 pct

* Gulf can cope with cheaper oil, IMF says as bourses plunge

* Online ventures target global Muslim consumer market

* Female fighters battle for freedom and equality in Syria - TRFN

TURKEY

* Turkiye Finans applies for 143 mln lira sukuk

* Prospects of Turkish rate cut fade as lira slides

* Turkey’s Erdogan to start chairing cabinet meetings, extending power

* Turkish Airlines passengers rise 13 percent in first 11 months

EGYPT

* Egypt’s unprofitable national airline hires U.S. firm for restructuring

* Egypt to pass mining and industrial land laws next week -minister

* Egyptian court overturns some Muslim Brotherhood asset seizures

* Egypt’s Suez Cement to convert two factories to run on coal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen’s Aden Refinery to import first gasoil since Saudi aid suspension

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Serbia’s central bank issues licence to UAE’s Mirabank

* Dubai property price rises slow, 2015 outlook stable -CBRE

* UAE economy minister reassures investors after stock market plunge

* UAE’s Abraaj sells 21 pct stake in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

KUWAIT

* Kuwait minister says oil prices could improve in second half of 2015

QATAR

* Soccer-Garcia appeal not admissible - FIFA

* Qatar oil min says market will settle eventually (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)