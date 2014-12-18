MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia encouraged by Wall St bounce, upbeat Fed
* Oil surges in about-face as some bet sub-$60 Brent won’t last
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on spending pledge; Gulf markets stabilise
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low with Fed on track to hike rates
* Jordan’s Palestinian draft calls for peace with Israel in a year
* Yemeni premier suggests he could resign as Houthis tighten grip
* IMF disburses $1 billion to Pakistan under loan program
* Iraq Kurds launch Sinjar offensive after coalition air strikes
* EU court says Hamas should be removed from terror list
* As easy targets thin, Syria air strikes by US allies plunge
* Slumping oil won’t derail $500 bln Gulf infrastructure plan
* Hamas’ deputy chief says it has patched up ties with Iran
* Despite pain, OPEC hawks come round to merits of riding out oil slump
* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil exports could total 800,000 bpd next year
* Gulf sell-off fuelled by credit, lax regulation
* Iraq requests one-year deferral on Gulf War reparations
* Morocco to revise its currency basket weightings
* Moody’s affirms Turkcell’s Ba1 rating with stable outlook
* Turkey’s Celikler makes top $521 mln bid in power plants sell-off
* Turkish lira recovers amid daily tightening, forex support
* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank to launch up to $10 bln borrowing programme
* Egypt’s GASC says Russian wheat will remain in its tenders
* Egypt signs first gas fracking contract with Apache, Shell
* Abraaj tops Kellogg again in Bisco Misr takeover battle
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Saudi rulers reconsider ties to Wahhabi clergy
* Saudi Hollandi Bank proposes bigger annual dividend for 2014
* Saudi’s SABIC proposes 3 riyals/share dividend for H2 2014
* Saudi Arabia to keep spending in 2015 budget -finance minister
* Italian court lifts block on Emirates’ key Milan-New York route
* Dubai, Bahrain bourses to simplify share transfer
* TABLE-Oman November inflation flat at 1.0 pct y/y
* Soccer-FIFA ethics investigator Garcia resigns in protest
* Soccer-Qatar risks losing World Cup without job reform-Zwanziger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)