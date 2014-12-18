MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia encouraged by Wall St bounce, upbeat Fed

* Oil surges in about-face as some bet sub-$60 Brent won’t last

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds on spending pledge; Gulf markets stabilise

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low with Fed on track to hike rates

* Jordan’s Palestinian draft calls for peace with Israel in a year

* Yemeni premier suggests he could resign as Houthis tighten grip

* IMF disburses $1 billion to Pakistan under loan program

* Iraq Kurds launch Sinjar offensive after coalition air strikes

* EU court says Hamas should be removed from terror list

* As easy targets thin, Syria air strikes by US allies plunge

* Slumping oil won’t derail $500 bln Gulf infrastructure plan

* Hamas’ deputy chief says it has patched up ties with Iran

* Despite pain, OPEC hawks come round to merits of riding out oil slump

* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil exports could total 800,000 bpd next year

* Gulf sell-off fuelled by credit, lax regulation

* Iraq requests one-year deferral on Gulf War reparations

* Morocco to revise its currency basket weightings

TURKEY

* Moody’s affirms Turkcell’s Ba1 rating with stable outlook

* Turkey’s Celikler makes top $521 mln bid in power plants sell-off

* Turkish lira recovers amid daily tightening, forex support

* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank to launch up to $10 bln borrowing programme

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says Russian wheat will remain in its tenders

* Egypt signs first gas fracking contract with Apache, Shell

* Abraaj tops Kellogg again in Bisco Misr takeover battle

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi rulers reconsider ties to Wahhabi clergy

* Saudi Hollandi Bank proposes bigger annual dividend for 2014

* Saudi’s SABIC proposes 3 riyals/share dividend for H2 2014

* Saudi Arabia to keep spending in 2015 budget -finance minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Italian court lifts block on Emirates’ key Milan-New York route

* Dubai, Bahrain bourses to simplify share transfer

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman November inflation flat at 1.0 pct y/y

QATAR

* Soccer-FIFA ethics investigator Garcia resigns in protest

* Soccer-FIFA ethics investigator Garcia resigns in protest

* Soccer-Qatar risks losing World Cup without job reform-Zwanziger