MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - December 21

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities extend rally; oil rebounds, helping rouble rise

* Oil surges 5 pct as bears take profits, seeing $60 floor

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on stronger oil

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran’s support for Syria tested by oil price drop

* Tunisians vote in historic presidential run-off

* Iran honours nuclear deal with powers, IAEA report shows

EGYPT

* Egypt charges captain, officer of Kuwaiti ship with manslaughter

* Egypt receives 10 Apache helicopters from U.S. - sources

* Egypt’s Sisi meets Qatari envoy, signalling possible detente

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 T French wheat, 60,000 T Russian wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says security forces kill four militants in Shi‘ite village

* Saudi’s Naimi: OPEC cannot cut alone but others would not

TURKEY

* Turkish court orders arrest of U.S.-based cleric Gulen, media reports

* Turkey’s Halkbank to raise paid-in capital to 2.25 bln lira to set up Islamic lender

KUWAIT

* Iraq wins one-year reprieve on Gulf War reparations due to crisis

QATAR

* Raytheon wins $2.4 bln contract for Qatar Patriot system

BAHRAIN

* Bomb blast in Bahraini Shi‘ite village wounds 3 policemen

OMAN

* Oman sovereign fund boosts buying of local stocks