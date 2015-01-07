MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 7

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits fresh low before inflation trial, bonds boom
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Gulf but Saudi cuts losses on late buying
* Oil prices remain weak on supply glut, low Asian and European growth
* PRECIOUS-Safety bids keep gold near 3-week high as stocks tumble
* King says Saudi Arabia to deal with weak oil challenge with ‘firm will’
* Islamic State “police” official beheaded - Syria monitor
* Iraq says rebuilding of army still in early stages
* High Noon on the Gulf Coast: Canada, Saudi oil set for showdown
* Libya bans Palestinians, Syrians and Sudanese from entry
* Echoing Erdogan, Turkish PM brands graft scandal a “coup attempt”
* WHO says reports of suspected Ebola cases in Iraq are untrue
* GB Auto aims to invest $1.5 bln in vote of confidence for Egypt
* Egypt’s Palm Hills plans $230 mln share issue to raise capital
* Egypt’s Bisco Misr shareholders agree to sell stake to Kellogg
* Saudi December non-oil business growth accelerates slightly
* Saudi’s Jabal Omar signs 4 bln riyal loan refinancing for Mecca project
* UAE’s ADNOC sells Dec Murban crude at lowest premium to Dubai in at least a decade
* UAE non-oil business growth edges up in December-PMI
* Dubai Islamic Bank to test Gulf debt markets post oil slump
* Ooredoo Kuwait says wins court appeal against $125 mln fine
* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat signs $500 mln loan