MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips with yields, oil still dropping

* Global oil prices extend falls; two large U.S. refineries hit by fires

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rally on but Industries Qatar tumbles on dividend

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to one-month high on weaker dollar, oil

* MIDEAST MONEY-Austerity? Not for us, say rich Gulf states as oil slides

* Venezuela’s Maduro seeks support from Saudi Arabia on oil prices

* Iraq raises February OSP to Asia but cuts to US, Europe

* Islamic State kills 24 Kurds in surprise attack in N.Iraq

* Islamic State carried out Lebanon cafe attack - minister

* Iran says to explore with U.S. ways to speed up nuclear talks

* Both brothers behind Paris attack had weapons training in Yemen - sources

EGYPT

* Egyptian minister says determined to make foreign investment easier

* Egypt to finalise Gazprom LNG deal this month - oil minister

* Egyptian pound steady in official market, stronger on black market

* Former aide to ousted Egyptian president Mursi released from jail-relatives

* Egypt’s Bisco Misr shareholders agree to sell $125 mln worth of shares to Kellogg, bidding ends

* Egyptian police officer kidnapped in Sinai -security sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q4 net profit rises 33 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q4 net profit up 2.9 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi Kayan appoints Sabic senior staff member as chairman

QATAR

* Bureaucracy delaying Qatar Airways launch in Saudi -CEO quoted

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Property firm DAMAC to list on Dubai bourse on Monday

* UAE’s Al Jaber confirms CEO exit, no comment on heavy lift sale

* Dubai Aluminium says completes $1.8 bln loan to fund general business

* Dubai Investments says near completing two buys worth 400 mln dhs

* UAE’s NBAD hires Mehanna as global merchant banking head

KUWAIT

* Former Kuwaiti minister detained over critical column-website

OMAN

* Oman may privatise part of refiner ORPIC -minister quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)