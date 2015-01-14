MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Copper cracks under pressure, euro on defensive
* Oil prices extend slide as growing glut triggers floating storage
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil link weakens; Egypt surges
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on strong dollar; holds losses after Fed minutes
* ‘Five Eyes’ countries to meet on anti-terrorism fight -Canada
* Obama to work with lawmakers on authorization of force against Islamic State
* UN says to launch Libya talks in Geneva on Wednesday
* OMV aims to boost Yemen output if conditions allow -exec
* Turkish interest rates must be cut immediately - econmin
* Gulf states plan laws to curb fuel smuggling - UAE
* Malaysia’s $20 bln bank merger set to collapse - sources
* Iran’s Rouhani says countries behind oil price drop will suffer
* Indonesia sells 6.9 trln rupiah of Islamic bonds, far above target
* OPEC won’t back down, UAE minister says as oil plunges
* Pakistan’s Mobilink tests credit guarantee for sukuk
* Pakistan rolls out second media campaign to boost Islamic finance
* Bangladesh central bank launches weekly sukuk issues
* Major British trade delegation in Egypt, but will the red tape end?
* Ten banks bid for Citigroup’s Egyptian retail operations -sources
* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates steady this month
* Egypt minister says pardon still possible for Al Jazeera journalists
* Egypt’s high court overturns last conviction against Mubarak
* Egypt’s Integrated Diagnostics targets $600 mln valuation from UK float
* Saudi oil minister holds talks with U.S. energy deputy
* Saudi’s Yansab Q4 net profit rises 39.7 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan to join Beijing-backed development bank
* Saudi bank Samba Q4 net profit up 22.5 pct, beats forecasts
* Qatar National Bank Q4 profit rise spurred by lending
* Dubai World creditor vote set, deal seen closed by early May
* Dubai Islamic Bank to sell Tier 1 sukuk on Wednesday
* Gulf Finance Corp raises 500 mln dirham loan for expansion - statement
* Dutch engineer Imtech investigates marine unit in UAE
* Sale of Kuwait food company Americana falters- sources
* National Bank of Kuwait names Fulaij as head of domestic business
* Bahrain to raise natural gas prices for industry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)