MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Copper cracks under pressure, euro on defensive

* Oil prices extend slide as growing glut triggers floating storage

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil link weakens; Egypt surges

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on strong dollar; holds losses after Fed minutes

* ‘Five Eyes’ countries to meet on anti-terrorism fight -Canada

* Obama to work with lawmakers on authorization of force against Islamic State

* UN says to launch Libya talks in Geneva on Wednesday

* OMV aims to boost Yemen output if conditions allow -exec

* Turkish interest rates must be cut immediately - econmin

* Gulf states plan laws to curb fuel smuggling - UAE

* Malaysia’s $20 bln bank merger set to collapse - sources

* Iran’s Rouhani says countries behind oil price drop will suffer

* Indonesia sells 6.9 trln rupiah of Islamic bonds, far above target

* OPEC won’t back down, UAE minister says as oil plunges

* Pakistan’s Mobilink tests credit guarantee for sukuk

* Pakistan rolls out second media campaign to boost Islamic finance

* Bangladesh central bank launches weekly sukuk issues

EGYPT

* Major British trade delegation in Egypt, but will the red tape end?

* Ten banks bid for Citigroup’s Egyptian retail operations -sources

* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates steady this month

* Egypt minister says pardon still possible for Al Jazeera journalists

* Egypt’s high court overturns last conviction against Mubarak

* Egypt’s Integrated Diagnostics targets $600 mln valuation from UK float

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister holds talks with U.S. energy deputy

* Saudi’s Yansab Q4 net profit rises 39.7 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan to join Beijing-backed development bank

* Saudi bank Samba Q4 net profit up 22.5 pct, beats forecasts

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Q4 profit rise spurred by lending

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World creditor vote set, deal seen closed by early May

* Dubai Islamic Bank to sell Tier 1 sukuk on Wednesday

* Gulf Finance Corp raises 500 mln dirham loan for expansion - statement

* Dutch engineer Imtech investigates marine unit in UAE

KUWAIT

* Sale of Kuwait food company Americana falters- sources

* National Bank of Kuwait names Fulaij as head of domestic business

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to raise natural gas prices for industry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)