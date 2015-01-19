MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mostly higher, China retreats
* Oil prices dip on gloomy Chinese, European outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s rebound, earnings lift Gulf; SABIC up despite Q4 profit slide
* PRECIOUS-Gold trades near 4-month high on safe haven demand
* Israeli strike in Syria kills senior Hezbollah figures
* Iran, powers make “limited” progress at nuclear talks, to meet in Feb.
* Iraq produces record 4 million barrels per day of crude in December
* Rival parliament says U.N. talks must be held inside Libya
* Al Qaeda says downs Syrian cargo plane, army says fog causes crash
* Tunisia seen as strong prospect if foreign investment can be unlocked
* Pakistan’s Bank Islami to study purchase of KASB Bank
* Egyptian pound hits historic low as country courts investors
* Egypt’s Mursi accuses army of role in deaths during 2011 protest
* Egyptian liberals demand Mubarak face court over attack by supporters on camels
* Iran minister’s Saudi visit delayed due to oil price fall - Tehran
* Saudi’s Almarai cites sales growth for 15 pct profit jump
* Saudi’s Savola lifts profit guidance after quarterly miss
* Oil slump slashes Saudi Basic Industries Q4 profit 29 pct
* Saudi’s Al Khodari posts five-fold Q4 net profit hike, project pipeline grows
* Former ‘enemy combatant’ back in Qatar after release from U.S. prison
* Qatar Islamic Bank plans $549 mln Tier 1 sukuk
* UAE’s ADNOC seeks 288,000 T gasoline for March-April delivery
* Air Arabia may lease aircraft after Jordan expansion - CEO
* Dubai’s Mashreq Q4 profit jumps, talking with Citi for Egypt unit
* UAE November central bank foreign assets at $85.7 billion
* Emirates NBD Q4 profit jumps 82 pct, reclassifies Dubai World loans
* Dubai residential, hotel real estate markets peaking -JLL
* UAE’s RAK Ceramics says to sell stake in Laticrete venture (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)