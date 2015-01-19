FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mostly higher, China retreats

* Oil prices dip on gloomy Chinese, European outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s rebound, earnings lift Gulf; SABIC up despite Q4 profit slide

* PRECIOUS-Gold trades near 4-month high on safe haven demand

* Israeli strike in Syria kills senior Hezbollah figures

* Iran, powers make “limited” progress at nuclear talks, to meet in Feb.

* Iraq produces record 4 million barrels per day of crude in December

* Rival parliament says U.N. talks must be held inside Libya

* Al Qaeda says downs Syrian cargo plane, army says fog causes crash

* Tunisia seen as strong prospect if foreign investment can be unlocked

* Pakistan’s Bank Islami to study purchase of KASB Bank

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound hits historic low as country courts investors

* Egypt’s Mursi accuses army of role in deaths during 2011 protest

* Egyptian liberals demand Mubarak face court over attack by supporters on camels

SAUDI ARABIA

* Iran minister’s Saudi visit delayed due to oil price fall - Tehran

* Saudi’s Almarai cites sales growth for 15 pct profit jump

* Saudi’s Savola lifts profit guidance after quarterly miss

* Oil slump slashes Saudi Basic Industries Q4 profit 29 pct

* Saudi’s Al Khodari posts five-fold Q4 net profit hike, project pipeline grows

QATAR

* Former ‘enemy combatant’ back in Qatar after release from U.S. prison

* Qatar Islamic Bank plans $549 mln Tier 1 sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC seeks 288,000 T gasoline for March-April delivery

* Air Arabia may lease aircraft after Jordan expansion - CEO

* Dubai’s Mashreq Q4 profit jumps, talking with Citi for Egypt unit

* UAE November central bank foreign assets at $85.7 billion

* Emirates NBD Q4 profit jumps 82 pct, reclassifies Dubai World loans

* Dubai residential, hotel real estate markets peaking -JLL

* UAE’s RAK Ceramics says to sell stake in Laticrete venture (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
