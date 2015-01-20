MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 20

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia on edge, braces for China growth data

* Oil markets open cautiously ahead of China GDP data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf soft as oil slips; poor results weigh on Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

* Argentine prosecutor who accused Fernandez of Iran plot found dead

* U.S. senator threatens aid cut to Palestinians over ICC move

* Houthis, accused of coup, surround Yemeni PM’s residence

* UN saw drones over Syria before Israel strike in breach of truce

* Lebanon’s religious courts are failing women, HRW says - TRFN

* Jordan Phosphate sees doubled output in 5 yrs as ventures flourish

* Iran sees no OPEC shift toward a cut, says oil industry could withstand $25 crude

* Syria begins destruction of chemical weapons facilities - sources

* EU to appeal ruling that Hamas should be off terror list

* Oil’s plunge to siphon Gulf petrodollars from global markets

* Islamic finance body IILM re-issues $860 mln sukuk

TURKEY

* Turkish Airlines in talks with Aercap to dry lease three Airbus A330-200

* Erdogan chairs Turkish cabinet meeting, pushing presidential powers

* Turkish lira flat ahead of expected interest rate cut

* Turkey’s Halkbank sees assets up 13-15 pct, loans up 16-18 pct in 2015

EGYPT

* Nestle plans to invest $138 million in Egypt in next few years

* Egypt does not see oil price drop hitting investments from Gulf

* Egypt to issue $1.5 billion Eurobond in April - Finance Ministry

* Egypt to build 4,300 MW solar, wind plants in 3 years -Sisi

* Egypt allows pound to fall again as inflation concern eases

* Egypt’s Ezz Steel agrees $236 mln facility to restructure debt

* Egypt’s energy subsidy costs down 30 pct in first half 2014-15-source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s nuclear, renewable energy plans pushed back

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Q4 net profit up 13.5 pct on sales jump

* Saudi Telecom’s Q4 net profit falls on expenses, ups dividend

* Saudi Electricity Co says Q4 losses near-triple

* Saudi crude oil exports rose to 7.3 mln bpd in November-data

* Saudi’s Sipchem Q4 profit falls 33 pct as production, sales drop

QATAR

* Qatar’s emir to attend Egypt economic summit, sources say

* Artec technologies wins tender procedure of Qatar-based Aspire Zone Foundation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai refiner ENOC says in talks for $1.5 bln long-term loan

* UAE oil minister says low oil prices won’t last for long

* Abu Dhabi developer TDIC confirms CFO departure

* UAE’s Al Hamra Real Estate says increases loan to $340 mln

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Jaber says wins $545 mln road-building contracts

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opposition leader to go on trial on Jan. 28

* Bahrain’s GFH says no information to disclose after shares leap (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)