MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 20

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia on edge, braces for China growth data
* Oil markets open cautiously ahead of China GDP data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf soft as oil slips; poor results weigh on Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold firm near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
* Argentine prosecutor who accused Fernandez of Iran plot found dead
* U.S. senator threatens aid cut to Palestinians over ICC move
* Houthis, accused of coup, surround Yemeni PM’s residence
* UN saw drones over Syria before Israel strike in breach of truce
* Lebanon’s religious courts are failing women, HRW says - TRFN
* Jordan Phosphate sees doubled output in 5 yrs as ventures flourish
* Iran sees no OPEC shift toward a cut, says oil industry could withstand $25 crude
* Syria begins destruction of chemical weapons facilities - sources
* EU to appeal ruling that Hamas should be off terror list
* Oil’s plunge to siphon Gulf petrodollars from global markets
* Islamic finance body IILM re-issues $860 mln sukuk
* Turkish Airlines in talks with Aercap to dry lease three Airbus A330-200
* Erdogan chairs Turkish cabinet meeting, pushing presidential powers
* Turkish lira flat ahead of expected interest rate cut
* Turkey’s Halkbank sees assets up 13-15 pct, loans up 16-18 pct in 2015
* Nestle plans to invest $138 million in Egypt in next few years
* Egypt does not see oil price drop hitting investments from Gulf
* Egypt to issue $1.5 billion Eurobond in April - Finance Ministry
* Egypt to build 4,300 MW solar, wind plants in 3 years -Sisi
* Egypt allows pound to fall again as inflation concern eases
* Egypt’s Ezz Steel agrees $236 mln facility to restructure debt
* Egypt’s energy subsidy costs down 30 pct in first half 2014-15-source
* Saudi Arabia’s nuclear, renewable energy plans pushed back
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Q4 net profit up 13.5 pct on sales jump
* Saudi Telecom’s Q4 net profit falls on expenses, ups dividend
* Saudi Electricity Co says Q4 losses near-triple
* Saudi crude oil exports rose to 7.3 mln bpd in November-data
* Saudi’s Sipchem Q4 profit falls 33 pct as production, sales drop
* Qatar’s emir to attend Egypt economic summit, sources say
* Artec technologies wins tender procedure of Qatar-based Aspire Zone Foundation
* Dubai refiner ENOC says in talks for $1.5 bln long-term loan
* UAE oil minister says low oil prices won’t last for long
* Abu Dhabi developer TDIC confirms CFO departure
* UAE’s Al Hamra Real Estate says increases loan to $340 mln
* Abu Dhabi’s Al Jaber says wins $545 mln road-building contracts
* Bahrain opposition leader to go on trial on Jan. 28
* Bahrain’s GFH says no information to disclose after shares leap (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)