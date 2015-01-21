MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 21

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by ECB easing hopes, euro soft

* Oil prices edge up in early trading but outlook remains weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip again but property buoys Egypt as pound weakens

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month high on economy, stimulus worries

* Clashes hit Yemen capital again as Houthis pursue political gains

* UN presses for Libya ceasefire to hold

* Morocco 2015 growth seen at 4.8 pct, deficit narrower - planning chief

* Jordan’s 11-month trade deficit up 4 percent

* Iran says is ready for “straight talks” with Saudi Arabia

* Investors cut cash, buy stocks in anticipation of European QE -survey

* Cyprus appoints Citi as telecoms privatisation advisors

* London’s Gatehouse structures CMBS-like Islamic securitisation

* New S&P criteria draw line between sukuk issuers, sponsors

* Tunisia’s Banque Zitouna raises capital via stake sale to IDB

TURKEY

* Moody’s assigns (P)Ba3 (hyb) subordinated debt rating to Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO

* Turkey’s central bank in firing line as govt demands deeper rate cuts

* Turkish police launch wiretapping raids targeting Erdogan foes

* Turkey’s Karsan shares rise on deal with Hyundai

EGYPT

* Token legal reforms fail to end violence against women in Egypt - report

* Procter & Gamble optimistic over Egypt’s economic recovery

* Egypt’s Sisi says respects right to protest but warns of harm to economy

* Egypt’s pound weakens for third straight day to 7.29 per dollar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Ma‘aden swings to Q4 net profit, misses estimates

* Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profit falls, misses forecasts

* UK minister says deplores Saudi activist’s flogging, plans to raise matter

* Saudi’s Tasnee CEO says 2015 outlook unclear after Q4 profit drop

* Saudi Aramco to cut drilling costs, hold rig count steady -industry

* Saudi Telecom appoints Khalid bin Hussain Biyari as CEO

QATAR

* Qatar’s Doha Bank Q4 net profit rises 6 pct, misses forecasts

* Qatar boosts Middle East M&A to highest level since early 2008

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad says remains committed to Darwin Airline tie-up

* Dubai’s TECOM Investments signs for loan facility of up to $1.1 bln

* UAE c.bank survey: business credit demand to rise this quarter

KUWAIT

* Kuwait pulls licence of company that publishes critical newspaper

* Kuwait’s NBK Q4 profit jumps even without Qatar stake sale income

* BRIEF-Petrofac consortium wins $4 bln Kuwait contract

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences rights activist to six months in jail (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)