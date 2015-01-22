MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 8-week high as ECB looms large

* Oil prices dip ahead of looming ECB bond buying programme

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Cheap oil lifts Egypt to 6-1/2-year high; Gulf weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from $1,300 on profit-taking ahead of ECB

* U.S. Congress invites Netanyahu for Iran speech, Obama blindsided

* Libyan rival parliament suspends U.N.-sponsored peace talks

* Yemen leader ready to accept demands of Houthis after his guards defeated

* Total likely to ditch current Cyprus offshore gas search - minister

* Low oil adds to Iran woes during nuclear pact-US official

* OPEC chief says oil will rebound, defends decision not to cut

* Palestinian stabs seven people in Tel Aviv attack - officials

* Israeli high-tech firms raise record $3.4 billion in 2014

* In Gaza, an IT company has Google-sized aspirations

* Jordan’s Nuqul to sell 25 pct stake in Fine Hygienic -sources

* Airbus-backed Islamic leasing fund signs maiden deal

TURKEY

* Turkish cenbank head down, not out as govt lambasts rates policy

* Turkish police sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of protester

* Dogus Otomotiv to divest 48 percent stake in Krone Dogus Treyler

* Turkey’s Limak secures 750 mln euro bridging loan for Istanbul 3rd airport

* Turkish parliament votes against corruption trial for ex-ministers

EGYPT

* Egyptians stage rare protest in central Cairo

* Egypt’s pound hits new low of 7.34 per dollar -central bank

* Jailed Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah moved to prison hospital-relative

* Human Rights Watch says Egypt not serious about improving prison conditions

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan fourth-quarter profit falls 26 pct

* Saudi firm Mobily rings up surprise loss ETEL.AD 7030.SE

* Higher internet demand helps reduce losses at Zain Saudi

* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil market will rebalance itself, in time

* Saudi Ma‘aden to shut ammonia plant for 30-day maintenance

* Saudi Q4 GDP growth lowest in over a year

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia GDP growth slows to 2.0 pct y/y in Q4

* Saudi’s Sahara Petrochemical says unit signs $522 mln loan refinancing

* Saudi’s Kindgom Holding Q4 net profit rises 15 pct

QATAR

* Moody’s changes outlook on Ooredoo’s A2 rating to negative; affirms A2 rating

* Qatar’s Doha Bank Q4 net profit down 7.2 pct to 219 mln riyals

* Qatar’s Doha Bank plans bond issues, Tier 1 capital instruments

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Limitless nears creditor assent for debt extension -chairman

* UAE’s First Gulf Bank says hires Ruggiero as DCM head

* Dubai taps cheaper solar to raise renewable energy target

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q4 net profit rises 5 pct

* Dubai’s Nakheel forecasts 2015-6 earnings growth after 2014 profit jump

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: better economic growth needed to absorb oversupply

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp chief says expects oil below $100 for next few years

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain December inflation at 2.5 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman oil minister criticises OPEC policy on prices, market share (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)