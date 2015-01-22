MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 8-week high as ECB looms large
* Oil prices dip ahead of looming ECB bond buying programme
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Cheap oil lifts Egypt to 6-1/2-year high; Gulf weak
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from $1,300 on profit-taking ahead of ECB
* U.S. Congress invites Netanyahu for Iran speech, Obama blindsided
* Libyan rival parliament suspends U.N.-sponsored peace talks
* Yemen leader ready to accept demands of Houthis after his guards defeated
* Total likely to ditch current Cyprus offshore gas search - minister
* Low oil adds to Iran woes during nuclear pact-US official
* OPEC chief says oil will rebound, defends decision not to cut
* Palestinian stabs seven people in Tel Aviv attack - officials
* Israeli high-tech firms raise record $3.4 billion in 2014
* In Gaza, an IT company has Google-sized aspirations
* Jordan’s Nuqul to sell 25 pct stake in Fine Hygienic -sources
* Airbus-backed Islamic leasing fund signs maiden deal
* Turkish cenbank head down, not out as govt lambasts rates policy
* Turkish police sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of protester
* Dogus Otomotiv to divest 48 percent stake in Krone Dogus Treyler
* Turkey’s Limak secures 750 mln euro bridging loan for Istanbul 3rd airport
* Turkish parliament votes against corruption trial for ex-ministers
* Egyptians stage rare protest in central Cairo
* Egypt’s pound hits new low of 7.34 per dollar -central bank
* Jailed Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah moved to prison hospital-relative
* Human Rights Watch says Egypt not serious about improving prison conditions
* Saudi Dar Al Arkan fourth-quarter profit falls 26 pct
* Saudi firm Mobily rings up surprise loss ETEL.AD 7030.SE
* Higher internet demand helps reduce losses at Zain Saudi
* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil market will rebalance itself, in time
* Saudi Ma‘aden to shut ammonia plant for 30-day maintenance
* Saudi Q4 GDP growth lowest in over a year
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia GDP growth slows to 2.0 pct y/y in Q4
* Saudi’s Sahara Petrochemical says unit signs $522 mln loan refinancing
* Saudi’s Kindgom Holding Q4 net profit rises 15 pct
* Moody’s changes outlook on Ooredoo’s A2 rating to negative; affirms A2 rating
* Qatar’s Doha Bank Q4 net profit down 7.2 pct to 219 mln riyals
* Qatar’s Doha Bank plans bond issues, Tier 1 capital instruments
* Dubai’s Limitless nears creditor assent for debt extension -chairman
* UAE’s First Gulf Bank says hires Ruggiero as DCM head
* Dubai taps cheaper solar to raise renewable energy target
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q4 net profit rises 5 pct
* Dubai’s Nakheel forecasts 2015-6 earnings growth after 2014 profit jump
* Kuwait oil minister: better economic growth needed to absorb oversupply
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp chief says expects oil below $100 for next few years
* TABLE-Bahrain December inflation at 2.5 pct y/y
* Oman oil minister criticises OPEC policy on prices, market share (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)