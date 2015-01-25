MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 25

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB easing pushes European equities to 7-year high, euro sinks

* Brent closes up, U.S. crude down after Saudi king dies

* Gold slips 1.3 pct as dollar climbs on ECB move

* POLL-Growth in Gulf Arab oil states to slow moderately this year

* Iraqi PM warns falling oil price could hurt fight against Islamic State

* Syrian air strike on rebel area kills more than 40 - monitor

* Lebanese army says three more soldiers killed in Friday’s attack

* Yemen president quits, throwing country deeper into chaos

* Thousands stage anti-Houthi protests across Yemen

EGYPT

* Egypt growth to be “easily north of 4 percent” in 2014-15 -finance minister

* POLL-Egypt’s economy seen growing 3.5 pct in 2014/15

* Egypt’s pound hits new low of 7.39 per dollar - central bank

* Protester killed in Egypt on eve of anniversary of 2011 uprising

* Egypt court orders retrial for 37 Brotherhood members

* Egyptian court orders release of Mubarak’s sons

SAUDI ARABIA

* New Saudi king seeks to reassure on succession and policy

* New heir to Saudi throne is relatively liberal outsider

* Obama, world leaders head to Saudi Arabia to offer condolences

* Saudi oil minister Naimi to stay for now, policy steady

* Saudi’s Tasnee signs $319 mln loan to buy more of Cristal

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini fund Mumtalakat won’t sell assets to plug any budget shortfall

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar mulls options for up to $300 mln capital raising (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)