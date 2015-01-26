MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks slip as anti-austerity party wins Greek election
* Oil falls after Greek election sends euro tumbling
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi, Qatar rise; property stocks weigh on Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises towards $1,300 as Greek vote sparks safe-haven demand
* U.N. to hold new Libya talks, gunmen kidnap deputy foreign minister
* Tunisia new gov’t faces resistance before ratification vote
* Talks to end Yemen’s political crisis falter
* Obama defends U.S. counterterrorism strategy in Yemen
* Iran’s foreign minister summoned to parliament over walk with Kerry
* Hezbollah says Israel wants to set “new rules” with Syria raid
* Dalma Energy closes $313.7 mln syndicated loan - arranger
* At least 17 killed in protests on anniversary of Egypt uprising
* Egypt awards $2.2 bln LNG tender to 4 foreign firms-state gas board
* Qatar-based cleric urges protests in Egypt on uprising’s anniversary
* Germany stops arms exports to Saudi Arabia-media report
* UAE bank ADIB eyes capital boost after 19.3 pct Q4 profit rise
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 net profit jumps 16 pct, hikes dividend
* Dubai’s DIB targets 15-20 pct loan growth in 2015, less bad loans
* Dubai’s Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 43 pct
* Emirates debates airfare cut on lower oil prices - report
* Retreat of Russian shoppers fails to dent Dubai retailers
* UAE December inflation edges back up to 3.1 pct
* Qatar’s economy minister appointed chairman of stock exchange
* Kuwait November bank lending growth recovers to 5.2 pct