MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks slip as anti-austerity party wins Greek election

* Oil falls after Greek election sends euro tumbling

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi, Qatar rise; property stocks weigh on Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises towards $1,300 as Greek vote sparks safe-haven demand

* U.N. to hold new Libya talks, gunmen kidnap deputy foreign minister

* Tunisia new gov’t faces resistance before ratification vote

* Talks to end Yemen’s political crisis falter

* Obama defends U.S. counterterrorism strategy in Yemen

* Iran’s foreign minister summoned to parliament over walk with Kerry

* Hezbollah says Israel wants to set “new rules” with Syria raid

* Dalma Energy closes $313.7 mln syndicated loan - arranger

EGYPT

* At least 17 killed in protests on anniversary of Egypt uprising

* Egypt awards $2.2 bln LNG tender to 4 foreign firms-state gas board

* Qatar-based cleric urges protests in Egypt on uprising’s anniversary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Germany stops arms exports to Saudi Arabia-media report

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank ADIB eyes capital boost after 19.3 pct Q4 profit rise

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 net profit jumps 16 pct, hikes dividend

* Dubai’s DIB targets 15-20 pct loan growth in 2015, less bad loans

* Dubai’s Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 43 pct

* Emirates debates airfare cut on lower oil prices - report

* Retreat of Russian shoppers fails to dent Dubai retailers

* UAE December inflation edges back up to 3.1 pct

QATAR

* Qatar’s economy minister appointed chairman of stock exchange

KUWAIT

* Kuwait November bank lending growth recovers to 5.2 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)