MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly higher, euro steady as Fed meets

* Oil steadies after OPEC says prices may have bottomed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises after smooth royal succession

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips for 3rd day on stronger equities

* Kurds push Islamic State out of Kobani after four-month battle

* U.S. Democratic senators set resolution countering push for tougher Iran sanctions

* Quartet envoys urge action on humanitarian situation in Gaza

* Tunisia premier in talks after parties reject cabinet

* Mega-funds start to beat retreat from emerging markets

* INTERVIEW-OPEC’s Badri says oil may have hit floor, warns of future spike

* Algeria walks economic tightrope as oil falls

* Obama, new Saudi king to discuss Yemen, Islamic State - White House

* Tehran firm says to launch Iran’s first index ETF

TURKEY

* Turkey helps drive Bank Audi’s 2014 net profit up 15 pct

* Turkish Airlines in talks for around 10 Airbus A380s -sources

* Turkish court orders Facebook to block pages insulting Mohammad - media

* Turkey’s Vakifbank Tier-II capital initial price guidace around 7 pct

EGYPT

* Mubarak’s sons freed from Egyptian prison after anniversary of his fall

* In first conviction, Egyptian doctor jailed for FGM death of teenage girl

* Emaar Properties targets Q2 for $270 mln Egypt unit float - sources

* Egypt’s pound weakens to new low of 7.43 per dollar -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Fitch - Saudi succession smooth; oil price, response in focus

* Saudi Arabia still on track to open stock market in H1 -CMA

* Berlin says rights affect arms sale decisions, stays silent on Saudi ban report

* Saudi economic reforms must focus on efficiency -minister

* Yemen crisis is first big test for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Aabar gets approval to tighten grip on Arabtec

* Dubai’s Deyaar says 2014 annual consolidated net profit rises 82 pct

* NMC Health among local firms planning to dual-list in Abu Dhabi

* Abu Dhabi house prices flat in Q4 as 2-yr price surge stalls

* UAE’s Emarat ups jet fuel purchases as domestic demand soars

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit up, hikes dividend

* Qatar Petroleum to absorb investment unit in sign of consolidation

* Qatar utility QEWC Q4 net profit gains 9.3 pct, beats estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait slashes spending plan, sees big deficit in 2015/16 budget

* Kuwait’s Zain says Iraq court rejects $4.5 bln claim against firm

OMAN

* Oman’s EHC picks advisors for Muscat power firm privatisation

* Oman’s ORPIC began 29-day maintenance on Sohar refinery late-Sunday - CEO

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank says chairman resigns for personal reasons (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)