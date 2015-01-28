MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and dollar wilt before Fed test, Apple outperforms
* Oil jumps on weaker dollar; traders wary of stock build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia jumps on bets that oil has bottomed out
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,290 ahead of Fed
* Japan urges Jordan’s help in IS hostage crisis after video
* Nine killed as gunmen storm luxury hotel in Libyan capital
* Too soon to say ‘mission accomplished’ in Kobani -U.S. official
* U.S. Democrats hold off on new Iran sanctions vote -for now
* Yemen’s Houthi leader says wants peaceful transfer of power
* Iran says Israel crossed “red lines”, vows to respond -IRNA
* Airlines suspend Baghdad flights after airplane shooting
* ICC backers defy Israeli call to cut funding to war crimes court
* Gulf Arab states may need to rethink policy -Qatar c.banker
* BRIEF-Maroc Telecom finalizes acquisition of six assets in Africa from Etisalat
* Russia’s Gazprom eyes first gas via new route to Turkey by 2017
* Erdogan settles in as Turkey’s strongman, constitutional change or not
* Turkish c.bank sends government letter as inflation target missed
* Turkey’s Isbank says plans foreign borrowing worth up to 5 bln lira
* Egypt confirms jail terms for leading liberal activists
* Trading houses dominate in Egypt’s $2.2 bln LNG tender
* Egypt’s Midor refinery offers jet fuel for Feb
* Saudi Aramco to renegotiate some contracts on low oil price -CEO
* Obama and Saudi king discuss Iran, energy in symbolic visit
* Saudi’s Samba proposes 8 bln riyal bonus share issue to raise capital
* Zain Saudi gets regulator nod for second capital cut
* Dubai house prices to fall 10 pct in 2015 - JLL
* UAE fund ADFG targets $100 mln finance buyout by June - CEO
* Emirates warns of currency shifts eating into fuel-cost benefits
* Dubai mall firm Majid Al Futtaim aims to double in size after strong 2014
* Abu Dhabi bank UNB posts 42 pct Q4 net profit gain; hikes dividend
* Dubai airport claims top spot for global passenger traffic in 2014
* Dubai-Luxembourg firm launches Islamic factoring for SMEs
* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.90/bbl below Oman
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank quarterly profit climbs, recovers from crisis
* TABLE-Kuwait December inflation dips to 3.0 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)