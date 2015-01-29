MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tripped up by surprisingly bullish Fed

* Oil markets open up weak following record U.S. stockpiles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rallies on as oil pares losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient stance on rates

* New Iran UN envoy appointee expected to get U.S. visa -sources

* Islamic State said to set new deadline for hostage swap

* UN rights chief faults Israel, Palestinians over Gaza war justice

* Shell signs $11 bln deal to build petrochemicals plant in Iraq

* Lebanon’s Blom Bank says 2014 net profit up 3.5 pct at $365 mln

* Fed, ECB encourage return to emerging markets in January - IIF

* Stanbic Bank Uganda signs debut $85 mln 18-month loan

TURKEY

* Dogus Otomotiv unit starts negotiations to acquire 100 pct of Man Finansman

* Turkcell says chief executive to stand down as of Jan. 31

* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates at early policy meeting

EGYPT

* Egyptian poet goes on trial accused of contempt of Islam

* Jobless and desperate, Egyptians risk all in perilous Libya

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Emaar Economic City says cheap oil may boost growth

* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia to load 2nd diesel cargo on Thursday -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank NBAD sees tougher 2015 as oil slide, competition bite

* UAE bank FGB Q4 net profit rises 13 pct, beats analyst forecasts

* Gourmet date company Bateel agrees L Capital Asia partnership

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull wins $54 mln engineering contract

QATAR

* Qatari-led group wins $4 billion battle for Canary Wharf

* Olympics-Qatar unsure over 2024 Games host bid, eye later date

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts diesel fuel prices after political pressure

* Kuwaiti telecom group Zain may sell transmitter towers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s most senior opposition leader goes on trial

* Bahraini bank BBK plans bond issue to refinance maturing $500 mln debt

OMAN

* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 10 pct cash, 10 pct bonus share dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)