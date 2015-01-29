MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tripped up by surprisingly bullish Fed
* Oil markets open up weak following record U.S. stockpiles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rallies on as oil pares losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient stance on rates
* New Iran UN envoy appointee expected to get U.S. visa -sources
* Islamic State said to set new deadline for hostage swap
* UN rights chief faults Israel, Palestinians over Gaza war justice
* Shell signs $11 bln deal to build petrochemicals plant in Iraq
* Lebanon’s Blom Bank says 2014 net profit up 3.5 pct at $365 mln
* Fed, ECB encourage return to emerging markets in January - IIF
* Stanbic Bank Uganda signs debut $85 mln 18-month loan
* Dogus Otomotiv unit starts negotiations to acquire 100 pct of Man Finansman
* Turkcell says chief executive to stand down as of Jan. 31
* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates at early policy meeting
* Egyptian poet goes on trial accused of contempt of Islam
* Jobless and desperate, Egyptians risk all in perilous Libya
* Saudi’s Emaar Economic City says cheap oil may boost growth
* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia to load 2nd diesel cargo on Thursday -source
* UAE bank NBAD sees tougher 2015 as oil slide, competition bite
* UAE bank FGB Q4 net profit rises 13 pct, beats analyst forecasts
* Gourmet date company Bateel agrees L Capital Asia partnership
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull wins $54 mln engineering contract
* Qatari-led group wins $4 billion battle for Canary Wharf
* Olympics-Qatar unsure over 2024 Games host bid, eye later date
* Kuwait cuts diesel fuel prices after political pressure
* Kuwaiti telecom group Zain may sell transmitter towers
* Bahrain’s most senior opposition leader goes on trial
* Bahraini bank BBK plans bond issue to refinance maturing $500 mln debt
* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 10 pct cash, 10 pct bonus share dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)