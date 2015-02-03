FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 3
February 3, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Greek optimism, oil bounce lifts commodity currencies

* Oil up 11 pct after 2-day rally; trade volatile on stock builds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s fresh rally lifts Saudi; property stocks boost Egypt

* MIDEAST DEBT-Regulation, tight pricing overshadow Gulf’s capital-boosting bonds

* PRECIOUS-Gold pares losses on weaker-than-expected U.S. data

* Greece outlines debt “menu” in bid to win over sceptical euro zone

* Head of U.N. inquiry into Gaza conflict to quit over Israeli bias claim

* Pakistan’s K-electric eyes 7-year tenor for largest corporate sukuk

* Sudanese opposition calls for nationwide boycott of April polls

* OPEC delegates cautious over oil-price rebound

* Tunisian PM-designate proposes new coalition cabinet

* Russian CDS, bond yield premiums higher than Pakistan

* Barclays to add Malaysian sukuk to flagship bond index

* Iraq’s south oil exports dip to 2.389 mln bpd in January -officials

* January bond sales from emerging markets at four-year low

JORDAN

* Jordan c.bank cuts rates by 25 bps as inflation slows

* Jordan’s Housing Bank says 2014 net profit up 16 pct

* Jordan to send ambassador back to Israel as tensions ease

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment

* Egypt court sentences 183 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death

* Egyptian pound weakens to new low of 7.53 pounds per dollar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia has helped save British lives - PM Cameron says

* Big Saudi firms to pay bonuses, imitating royal handout

* Saudi Arabia buys 690,000 T of hard wheat -GSFMO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai sugar refinery back shipping to Iraq after disruption last summer

* Dubai Financial Market Q4 net profit rises 31 pct

* New rules to align UAE insurers with European solvency requirements

* BRIEF-Parker aerospace signs long-term support agreement with emirates

* Dubai’s DAMAC sees property price pause in 2015, gains after

* UAE’s NBAD to meet investors from Tuesday for potential dollar bond

* Etihad Airways posts 23 pct passenger growth in 2014

* January Dubai crude average at $45.57/bbl, lowest in nearly 6 yrs - trade

QATAR

* Qatar says released Taliban detainees not back to militant activities

* Qatar Air mulls halting Japan service over slots row

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain-based satellite channel off-air a day after starting

* TABLE-Bahrain November bank lending shrinks 6 pct y/y

* Investcorp eyeing U.S. econ growth, falling euro for buys (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
