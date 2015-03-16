UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 16

(Adds Saudi, Qatar, UAE stories)
DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower as Wall St hit by Fed nerves
* Oil prices drop as spare storage capacity runs low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls after oil dips; investment deals lift Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of Fed meeting
* Cypriot president seeks to sack central bank head - government
* Kerry says Syrian transition would have to be negotiated with Assad
* Still early to say if OPEC will keep policy in June -Saudi oil adviser
* Prevent “left-wing” government, Netanyahu tells campaign rally
* West hopes for Iran concessions in nuclear talks
* Yemen militia leader says holding indirect talks with Saudi Arabia
* Syrian military on offensive as conflict enters fifth year
* Sisi confident after investment summit; now for the hard part
* Egypt state oil company signs deal to help develop Iraqi fields-minister
* Egypt’s Sawiris to diversify Orascom, invest $500 mln in Egypt
* New Egypt tourism minister sets out 2020 growth plan
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* Rise of Turkish Islamic banks chimes with Erdogan’s ideals
* Turkish central bank’s credibility must be increased - finmin
* Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline pumps again after stoppage caused by theft
* Gedik Yatirim proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.085 lira per share
* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim says to invest $590 mln more in Egypt
* Emirates Airline considers action against US rivals - FT
* TABLE-Saudi Jan non-oil exports sink 9.1 pct y/y, imports down
* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a “feminist” global role
* Qatar PM sees economic growth up to 7 pct this year
* Blatter says Qatar needs to do more to protect workers
* Iraqi court dismisses $4.5 bln claim against Zain, says verdict final
* Bahrain arrests Iraq returnee with bomb-making materials - interior ministry
* Bahrain’s GFH proposes capital cut, no dividend for 2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)