MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 17

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on bets Fed may stay cautious
* Oil down 2 pct, U.S. crude hits 6-yr low on growing stocks, Iran talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf drops, following oil; Egyptians book profits
* PRECIOUS-Gold flirts with three-month low, eyes on Fed meeting
* Closing in on nuclear deal, U.S. demands “tough choices” from Iran
* EU chooses Italian negotiator as EU Middle East envoy
* Iran ready to boost oil exports by up to 1 mln bpd when sanctions lifted - IRNA
* OPEC comes cleaner on how much oil its members pump
* Netanyahu says no Palestinian state as long as he’s prime minister
* Houthis lift house arrest on Yemen cabinet, PM heads to Saudi
* Open Skies pact to survive Gulf subsidies dispute- Boeing exec
* OPEC says low oil prices may hit U.S. output by late 2015
* RBS eyes sale or wind-down of some overseas investment banking ops RBS.L
* Gulf Arabs respond with alarm to Kerry comment on Assad talks
* Egyptian court wants death penalty for Brotherhood leader and 13 others -sources
* Gulf allies’ cbank funds to arrive in Egypt within days -cbank head
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, firms on black market
* Orascom Construction says banks offer $1.95 bln for Egypt power station
* Egypt’s Amer Group says 2014 net profit up 670 pct
* Emirates NBD tightens final spread for euro benchmark 7-yr bond -leads
* Dubai Investments to float group member in 2016 -CEO
* NBAD to add export financing to its Egypt operations -CEO
* Smiths Group wins $125 million Abu Dhabi airport contract
* Dubai’s Emaar says not part of Egypt’s capital city project
* KBR awarded Saudi Aramco offshore project management services contract
* Saudi Arabia’s index slumps to 2-wk low as oil extends drop
* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a “feminist” global role
* Saudi prince says Iran deal risks nuclear proliferation - BBC
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan eyes potential debut sukuk issue -sources
* Kuwait’s electricity minister resigns following last month’s power cut
* Bahrain bank BBK may price 5-year benchmark dollar bond Tuesday -leads
* Bahrain seizes bomb-making equipment aboard bus from Iraq -agency
* Oman hopes to boost crude production to 1 mln bpd in 2015