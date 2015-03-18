MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dip on nerves before Fed, dollar treads water
* Brent falls towards $53 after U.S. crude stocks rise; weaker dollar limits fall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil weighs on Gulf mkts; Q4 hopes support Egypt
* MIDEAST MONEY-Outperforming Dubai fund sees upside in Gulf markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome
* U.S., eyeing Iranian arms in Iraq, warns on sectarian tensions
* Netanyahu claims victory in Israel election after hard right shift
* Libya’s recognised government says oil sales must go through eastern firm
* Jordan airline posts deeper loss due to regional unrest
* Iran, US line up technical options as push for deal intensifies
* Algeria seeks more oil-exporter cooperation on price drop
* Tunisia to start economic rescue plan, sees 7 pct growth in 5 years
* Turkey’s central bank leaves rates unchanged, resists political pressure
* Africa builds an appetite for Islamic finance, says IDB unit
* Fuel oil supply from West to climb to two-month high in April
* Egyptian policeman charged over protest shooting captured on film
* Egypt tightening visa rule for individual visitors
* Egypt to import 35 cargoes of LNG from Russia’s Gazprom
* Egypt, Arabtec near agreement on $40 bln housing project -govt
* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers posts 2.3 pct rise in 2014 net profit
* G20 sets sights on sukuk for infrastructure financing
* Emirates airline says will rebuff U.S. allegations, seeks apology
* SNC-Lavalin awarded EPCM contract by Emirates Global Aluminium
* Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder
* Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to meet investors from Thurs for sukuk issue
* Dubai’s Daman Investments aims to launch IPO within weeks
* Saudi’s Savola says has all approvals for packaging unit sale
* Saudi’s PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln loan for expansion
* TABLE-Qatar February inflation 0.1 pct m/m; housing weight in index cut
* Qatar National Bank says signs $3 bln three-year loan
* Kuwait renews $1 bln jet fuel, gasoil supply deals with BP
* Kuwait considering imposing corporate tax -KUNA
* Bahrain’s BBK launches $400 mln 5-yr dollar bond
* Investcorp buys U.S. residential properties for about $300 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)