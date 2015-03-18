MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dip on nerves before Fed, dollar treads water

* Brent falls towards $53 after U.S. crude stocks rise; weaker dollar limits fall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil weighs on Gulf mkts; Q4 hopes support Egypt

* MIDEAST MONEY-Outperforming Dubai fund sees upside in Gulf markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month low ahead of Fed outcome

* U.S., eyeing Iranian arms in Iraq, warns on sectarian tensions

* Netanyahu claims victory in Israel election after hard right shift

* Libya’s recognised government says oil sales must go through eastern firm

* Jordan airline posts deeper loss due to regional unrest

* Iran, US line up technical options as push for deal intensifies

* Algeria seeks more oil-exporter cooperation on price drop

* Tunisia to start economic rescue plan, sees 7 pct growth in 5 years

* Turkey’s central bank leaves rates unchanged, resists political pressure

* Africa builds an appetite for Islamic finance, says IDB unit

* Fuel oil supply from West to climb to two-month high in April

EGYPT

* Egyptian policeman charged over protest shooting captured on film

* Egypt tightening visa rule for individual visitors

* Egypt to import 35 cargoes of LNG from Russia’s Gazprom

* Egypt, Arabtec near agreement on $40 bln housing project -govt

* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers posts 2.3 pct rise in 2014 net profit

* G20 sets sights on sukuk for infrastructure financing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline says will rebuff U.S. allegations, seeks apology

* SNC-Lavalin awarded EPCM contract by Emirates Global Aluminium

* Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder

* Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to meet investors from Thurs for sukuk issue

* Dubai’s Daman Investments aims to launch IPO within weeks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Savola says has all approvals for packaging unit sale

* Saudi’s PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln loan for expansion

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar February inflation 0.1 pct m/m; housing weight in index cut

* Qatar National Bank says signs $3 bln three-year loan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait renews $1 bln jet fuel, gasoil supply deals with BP

* Kuwait considering imposing corporate tax -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BBK launches $400 mln 5-yr dollar bond

* Investcorp buys U.S. residential properties for about $300 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)