FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 19
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags, bonds boom as Fed takes dovish tack

* Brent crude falls below $56 on oil inventory built

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slide after U.S. oil hits 6-year low

* PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed

* U.S. to chart new territory in Gulf airline subsidy review

* UN: Peace process only way for Israel to stay a democracy

* Gunmen storm Tunisian museum, kill 17 foreign tourists

* U.S. rebukes Israel’s victorious Netanyahu on Mideast policy

* Downing of US drone suggests Syria imposing red lines on air war

* Russia’s gas talks with Turkey underway - Kremlin

* Morocco’s three telecoms operators win 4G licences

* U.S. wants Assad out, Germany says talks with him may be necessary

* OPEC, non-OPEC oil talks on ice, Iran return unlikely to change that

* Iraq to make budget payment to Kurds within days: finance minister

* Libyan oil export revenue still going to NOC in Tripoli - official

* Fitch Revises 2 Jordanian Banks’ Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB-’

* India to import first oil to fill strategic reserves -source

* Iraq may issue $5 bln bonds, to pay oil firms soon -minister

EGYPT

* Egyptian security forces charged over killing of Brotherhood member, protester

* Egypt targets 4.5-5 pct growth in 2015/16 -finance ministry

* Egyptian pound held steady by central bank but weakens on black market

* Egyptian firm to buy $1.2 bln of natgas from Israel’s Tamar field

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* United Arab Emirates recalls envoy to Sweden

* RWE’s talks with Arab investor raise hopes of capital boost

* Port and Free Zone World says completes $1.1 bln loan

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum to explore big Morocco offshore area

* Dubai’s DGCX in talks with local bank for spot gold contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi food firm Savola cuts first-quarter profit forecast

* Saudi Arabia unlikely to interfere soon in oil market-Prince Turki

* Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal -Saudi prince says

* Saudi crude exports up in January to 7.47 mln bpd - data

QATAR

* Qatar Tasweeq cancels April spot naphtha ahead of splitter shutdown

* Qatar c.bank governor says won’t review currency peg

KUWAIT

* Kuwait drops court case over “plot” tape

* Kuwait detains political activist over tweets against Saudi Arabia

* TABLE-Kuwait January M2 growth slowest since January 2011

OMAN

* Oman bank lending growth slows slightly in January, M2 up (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.