MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 19

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags, bonds boom as Fed takes dovish tack

* Brent crude falls below $56 on oil inventory built

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slide after U.S. oil hits 6-year low

* PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed

* U.S. to chart new territory in Gulf airline subsidy review

* UN: Peace process only way for Israel to stay a democracy

* Gunmen storm Tunisian museum, kill 17 foreign tourists

* U.S. rebukes Israel’s victorious Netanyahu on Mideast policy

* Downing of US drone suggests Syria imposing red lines on air war

* Russia’s gas talks with Turkey underway - Kremlin

* Morocco’s three telecoms operators win 4G licences

* U.S. wants Assad out, Germany says talks with him may be necessary

* OPEC, non-OPEC oil talks on ice, Iran return unlikely to change that

* Iraq to make budget payment to Kurds within days: finance minister

* Libyan oil export revenue still going to NOC in Tripoli - official

* Fitch Revises 2 Jordanian Banks’ Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB-’

* India to import first oil to fill strategic reserves -source

* Iraq may issue $5 bln bonds, to pay oil firms soon -minister

EGYPT

* Egyptian security forces charged over killing of Brotherhood member, protester

* Egypt targets 4.5-5 pct growth in 2015/16 -finance ministry

* Egyptian pound held steady by central bank but weakens on black market

* Egyptian firm to buy $1.2 bln of natgas from Israel’s Tamar field

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* United Arab Emirates recalls envoy to Sweden

* RWE’s talks with Arab investor raise hopes of capital boost

* Port and Free Zone World says completes $1.1 bln loan

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum to explore big Morocco offshore area

* Dubai’s DGCX in talks with local bank for spot gold contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi food firm Savola cuts first-quarter profit forecast

* Saudi Arabia unlikely to interfere soon in oil market-Prince Turki

* Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal -Saudi prince says

* Saudi crude exports up in January to 7.47 mln bpd - data

QATAR

* Qatar Tasweeq cancels April spot naphtha ahead of splitter shutdown

* Qatar c.bank governor says won’t review currency peg

KUWAIT

* Kuwait drops court case over “plot” tape

* Kuwait detains political activist over tweets against Saudi Arabia

* TABLE-Kuwait January M2 growth slowest since January 2011

OMAN

* Oman bank lending growth slows slightly in January, M2 up