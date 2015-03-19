MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 19

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags, bonds boom as Fed takes dovish tack
* Brent crude falls below $56 on oil inventory built
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slide after U.S. oil hits 6-year low
* PRECIOUS-Gold at near two-week high as dollar tumbles on dovish Fed
* U.S. to chart new territory in Gulf airline subsidy review
* UN: Peace process only way for Israel to stay a democracy
* Gunmen storm Tunisian museum, kill 17 foreign tourists
* U.S. rebukes Israel’s victorious Netanyahu on Mideast policy
* Downing of US drone suggests Syria imposing red lines on air war
* Russia’s gas talks with Turkey underway - Kremlin
* Morocco’s three telecoms operators win 4G licences
* U.S. wants Assad out, Germany says talks with him may be necessary
* OPEC, non-OPEC oil talks on ice, Iran return unlikely to change that
* Iraq to make budget payment to Kurds within days: finance minister
* Libyan oil export revenue still going to NOC in Tripoli - official
* Fitch Revises 2 Jordanian Banks’ Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB-’
* India to import first oil to fill strategic reserves -source
* Iraq may issue $5 bln bonds, to pay oil firms soon -minister
* Egyptian security forces charged over killing of Brotherhood member, protester
* Egypt targets 4.5-5 pct growth in 2015/16 -finance ministry
* Egyptian pound held steady by central bank but weakens on black market
* Egyptian firm to buy $1.2 bln of natgas from Israel’s Tamar field
* United Arab Emirates recalls envoy to Sweden
* RWE’s talks with Arab investor raise hopes of capital boost
* Port and Free Zone World says completes $1.1 bln loan
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum to explore big Morocco offshore area
* Dubai’s DGCX in talks with local bank for spot gold contract
* Saudi food firm Savola cuts first-quarter profit forecast
* Saudi Arabia unlikely to interfere soon in oil market-Prince Turki
* Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal -Saudi prince says
* Saudi crude exports up in January to 7.47 mln bpd - data
* Qatar Tasweeq cancels April spot naphtha ahead of splitter shutdown
* Qatar c.bank governor says won’t review currency peg
* Kuwait drops court case over “plot” tape
* Kuwait detains political activist over tweets against Saudi Arabia
* TABLE-Kuwait January M2 growth slowest since January 2011
* Oman bank lending growth slows slightly in January, M2 up (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)