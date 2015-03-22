FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 22
#Intel
March 22, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sharp decline in U.S. dollar lifts stocks, oil

* Oil jumps on weaker dollar; U.S. crude up 4 pct

* OPEC’s Gulf core steels for longer wait, lower prices in shale struggle

* Gold heads for biggest weekly gain in 2 months, silver jumps

* Iran rejects ‘bullying’ as West stresses unity in nuclear talks

* Tunisia arrests more than 20 in crackdown since museum attack

* Libya’s official government bombs capital, commander loyal to Tripoli killed

* U.N. Security Council to meet on Yemen on Sunday

* Kurdish militant leader says armed struggle with Turkey “unsustainable”

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

* National Bank of Egypt in talks for dollar bond issue -sources

* Egyptian fertiliser business MOPCO seeks Cairo listing

* FEATURE-What can $300 billion buy in Egypt? A new capital or a pipedream

* Egypt’s current account hits deficit of $4.301 bln in first half of 2014/15

* Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era official on graft charges

* EFG Hermes returns to profit on investment bank expansion

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Lloyds, Natixis and RBS sell Dubai World debt before $14.6 bln deal-sources

* UAE’s Etihad gets rare full plane financing for A380 superjumbo

* MIDEAST DEBT-Emirates NBD bond may signal more euro issues from Gulf

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi looking beyond oil price slump as rig count spikes

QATAR

* Soccer-2022 World Cup final to be played on Dec. 18

* Ooredoo expects revenue to fall in 2015

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain February inflation eases to 2.1 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
