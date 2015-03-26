MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 26

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid; oil climbs on Yemen escalation

* Oil prices surge after Saudi air strikes in Yemen

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia tumbles as Arab states consider Yemen intervention

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains from longest rally since 2012 on US rate hopes

* Saudi Arabia, allies launch air campaign in Yemen against Houthi fighters

* Schlumberger pleads guilty to violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan

* UK says failure to reach Iran nuclear deal could lead to Middle East arms race

* U.S.-led coalition, Iraqis pound Islamic State in Tikrit

* Islamic State fighters take on Libya’s rival government forces

* Iraq supports OPEC policy to defend market share - official

* Syrian rebels seize historic town in south - monitor

* Iran storing 30 million barrels of oil at sea

* Suspended tax transfers leave Palestinian economy on the brink

* Arab League says to discuss Yemen proposal for intervention on Thursday

TURKEY

* Turkcell’s shareholders propose first dividend in years

* Moody’s says outlook for Turkey’s banking sector is negative

* Turkish lira falls on worries over violation of Kurdish ceasefire

* Japan’s Mitsui acquires stake in Turkish packaging firm

EGYPT

* Egypt providing military support for Gulf Arab operation in Yemen -state news agency

* Egypt’s Arab Investment Bank and IDB unit launch leasing firm

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* Former top Mubarak-era official freed from jail - Egyptian state news agency

* Egypt’s Suez canal revenue at $382 mln in February -govt website

* Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to April 22

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad may sell Aer Lingus stake if IAG deal gets nod -FT

* Borse Dubai to sell $2.2 bln stake in London Stock Exchange -source

* Dubai World gets approval to restructure $14.6 bln debt outside court

* Dubai’s Amlak to seek shareholder backing to lift six-yr trading halt

* Emirates Airline sets final guidance for UK-guaranteed sukuk

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi hardware retailer SACO to launch share sale in April

* Saudi Sahara, Ma‘aden petchem plant shut for maintenance in April

* Saudi’s Dar al Arkan says land tax unlikely to hurt business

QATAR

* Saft Groupe wins 10 mln dollar order serving Qatar’s Dukhan oilfield

* Qatar to treat Gulf investors as locals, freeing up foreigner quotas

* Qatar offers 1.5-2 mln barrels prompt condensate supply to Asia

KUWAIT

* Kuwait commerce minister resigns, second cabinet member this month

* Kuwait’s KIPCO says OSN core asset as targets double profits by 2018

* National Bank of Kuwait to meet investors for potential Tier 1 bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)