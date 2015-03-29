FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 29
#Intel
March 29, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Chipmaker deal helps Wall St rebound, oil slumps anew

* Oil dives 5 pct as worries about Iran talks trump Yemen

* Iraq oil minister sees $70 crude by end 2015

* Gold snaps 7-day rally ahead of Yellen speech; set for 2nd weekly gain

* Diplomats and U.N. staff flee Yemen as Houthis target Aden

* Gulf markets, economies can cope with escalating Yemen conflict

* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to strengthen oil security after Yemen strikes

* Iran, powers struggle to overcome disputes in push for nuclear deal

* FACTBOX-Key issues in Iran nuclear talks with world powers

* U.S., allies target Islamic State in Tikrit, other Iraqi cities

* Libya tells Arab summit arms embargo must be lifted to fight IS

* Islamist groups seize Syrian city Idlib for first time

* Israel says it will release frozen tax revenue to Palestinians

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi backs unified Arab force to confront regional threats

* Egypt’s Amer begins construction of Jordan resort

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Horse racing-Prince Bishop wins Dubai World Cup

* Aabar chairman says UniCredit bonds not an exit from bank investment

* TABLE-UAE February bank lending growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi drawing down FX reserves to cover deficit, data suggests

* Two Saudi pilots eject over Red Sea, rescued with U.S. help

* Saudi Arabia decides to restore ambassador to Sweden -Al Arabiya TV

* Saudi’s two Sipchem petchem plants shut for maintenance in April

* Saudi’s SAFCO says new urea plant start-up delayed till May

* Saudi February bank lending rises 11.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011

KUWAIT

* Kuwait reassures citizens on strategic food stocks

* Kuwait opens door for foreign operator to own part of stock market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

