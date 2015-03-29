MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 29

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Chipmaker deal helps Wall St rebound, oil slumps anew
* Oil dives 5 pct as worries about Iran talks trump Yemen
* Iraq oil minister sees $70 crude by end 2015
* Gold snaps 7-day rally ahead of Yellen speech; set for 2nd weekly gain
* Diplomats and U.N. staff flee Yemen as Houthis target Aden
* Gulf markets, economies can cope with escalating Yemen conflict
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to strengthen oil security after Yemen strikes
* Iran, powers struggle to overcome disputes in push for nuclear deal
* FACTBOX-Key issues in Iran nuclear talks with world powers
* U.S., allies target Islamic State in Tikrit, other Iraqi cities
* Libya tells Arab summit arms embargo must be lifted to fight IS
* Islamist groups seize Syrian city Idlib for first time
* Israel says it will release frozen tax revenue to Palestinians
* Egypt’s Sisi backs unified Arab force to confront regional threats
* Egypt’s Amer begins construction of Jordan resort
* Horse racing-Prince Bishop wins Dubai World Cup
* Aabar chairman says UniCredit bonds not an exit from bank investment
* TABLE-UAE February bank lending growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y
* Saudi drawing down FX reserves to cover deficit, data suggests
* Two Saudi pilots eject over Red Sea, rescued with U.S. help
* Saudi Arabia decides to restore ambassador to Sweden -Al Arabiya TV
* Saudi’s two Sipchem petchem plants shut for maintenance in April
* Saudi’s SAFCO says new urea plant start-up delayed till May
* Saudi February bank lending rises 11.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011
* Kuwait reassures citizens on strategic food stocks
* Kuwait opens door for foreign operator to own part of stock market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)