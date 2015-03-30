MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 30

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish, oil drifts lower
* Oil prices fall as Iran, world powers seek nuclear deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound from sell-offs over Yemen
* PRECIOUS-Gold snaps 7-day rally ahead of Yellen speech; set for 2nd weekly gain
* Iran, powers explore nuclear compromises, Israel alarmed
* Fighting and air strikes across Yemen; dialogue remains distant
* Stanchart says committed to Islamic banking after head of unit exits
* Rising costs facing Mideast firms in fight against financial crime
* Arab summit agrees on unified military force for crises
* Thousands of Tunisians, leaders march after Bardo attack
* Yemen LNG exports continue despite seaports closure, air strikes - sources
* Jordan tenders to buy 100,000 T hard wheat and 100,000 T barley
* Islamic bank BLME’s CEO to resign effective June 11 - statement
* Investment banks eye potential trading boost from ECB stimulus
* China’s Xi: Trade between China and Silk Road nations to exceed $2.5 trln
* Egypt lists top Brotherhood leader, 17 others as terrorists - state media
* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa to pay dividend of 0.145 pounds per share
* Egypt’s Sidi Kerir to pay dividend of 1.65 pounds per share
* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market
* Saudi Arabia has not made decision on sending ground troops to Yemen
* Putin letter to Arab summit triggers strong Saudi attack
* Credit Suisse raises UAE equities to overweight from neutral
* Qatar’s QIA to partly fund Dufry’s purchase of WDF-sources
* Qatar’s bourse says plans rights issue trading
* Kuwait oil tanker shipments unaffected by Yemen operations
* Agility trims 2014 dividend despite 10 pct Q4 net profit gain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)