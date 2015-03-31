MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on merger activity; dollar gains

* Oil down as Iran races for Tuesday deadline on nuclear deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia underperforms Gulf as banks slide on fee worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold eyes 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike in focus

* Iran, powers rush for nuclear deal as clock ticks toward deadline

* U.S. supports, would cooperate with proposed Arab force -Carter

* Libyan oil guards demand state firm to reopen the two biggest oil ports

* Air strike kills at least 40 at Yemen camp for displaced

* U.S. sees alternatives to Iran shipping stockpile abroad

* Nuclear deal with Iran may spur proxy wars, says EU official

* India makes first crude oil purchase for strategic reserve

* Syria gets Russian arms under deals signed since conflict began - Assad

* Turkey’s Erdogan plans to visit Iran but watching Yemen developments

* UN Secretary General to meet with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad

EGYPT

* Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops 30 pct

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

* Egypt’s CIB Bank to issue dividend of 1.2 pounds per share

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric 2014 profit more than triples

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to link foreign investment to infrastructure projects

* Saudi Aramco says signs $10 billion dual-currency loan

* Cargotec: Siwertell wins road mobile unloader order in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Spichem says production to begin at $800 mln plastics plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE central bank foreign reserves up 4.1 pct y/y in February

* Dubai developer DAMAC says sales boosted by foreign buyers

* UAE drafting law for 100 pct foreign ownership of firms -minister

* MEDIA-Abraaj raises $1.3 bln for African investment funds - FT

* Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 5.3 pct in Feb

* UAE’s Al Noor Hospitals 2014 profit rises 36 pct on more outpatients

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar 2022 World Cup may not need cooling systems

* Qatari investors to pay $5 bln for 49 pct Shandong Dongming Petchem stake

* TABLE-Qatar February trade surplus shrinks 47.5 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Moody’s places Burgan Bank AS’s (Turkey) long-term deposit rating on review for downgrade

* Spain’s Gas Natural says Kuwait’s KIA to invest in its overseas unit

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar gains board approval for 45 mln rial rights issue

* Oman Air says orders 20 Boeing 737s; to double fleet by 2020

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp to buy U.S. education provider (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)