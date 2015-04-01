MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks sag, dollar falls vs yen as Nikkei recoils
* Oil prices edge lower as Iran talks extend beyond deadline
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems, banks drag down Saudi Arabia; rest of Gulf strong
* MIDEAST MONEY-Potential loopholes could limit impact of Saudi land tax
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after March drop as dollar slips
* Middle East Crude-Dubai up on Shell’s purchases
* Iran nuclear talks miss deadline; Russia says “key aspects” agreed
* UN says attack on Yemen camp broke law, calls for accountability
* Heavy clashes on Saudi-Yemeni border; Hadi government pleads for troops
* Japan looks for growth and influence from Islamic finance boom
* UN says donors pledge $3.8 billion to Syria crisis
* Emerging market bond sales drop 10 pct year-on-year in 2015
* Libya’s two biggest oil ports to open soon -NOC official
* EMERGING MARKETS-Equities set to gain for quarter, dollar pressures currencies
* Middle East funds moving to cash as risks rise -survey
* Prosecutor dies of wounds after Istanbul hostage shootout
* Istanbul exchange names finance professor as chairman ahead of IPO
* Major power outage hits cities and provinces across Turkey
* Turkey plans to boost low-income pensions at $900 mln annual cost -officials
* Turkish growth beats forecasts but misses target as election looms
* Obama ends freeze on U.S. military aid to Egypt
* Egypt’s Edita public offering 4.5 times oversubscribed
* Egypt court frees 68 activists in rare move
* Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah metro seen operating by 2020 -official
* Saudi Butanol Co says plant to start trial operations in Q3 2015
* Cost no barrier to Saudi Arabia’s Yemen intervention
* Saudi bourse’s rules for opening to foreigners expected by end-April
* Saudi’s Sipchem says initial operations begin at plastics plant
* Saudi Aramco sets April propane at $460/T, down $40
* Saudi’s Sidra Capital opening Islamic trade fund to GCC investors
* Dubai March crude average at $54.658/bbl, down $0.78 - traders
* Rwanda signs deal with UAE-based company for water treatment plant
* Facelift or folly, Belgrade braces for Dubai-style makeover
* Abu Dhabi’s TDIC delays fundraising plans for huge shopping mall - sources
* Dubai’s Arabtec says appoints CEO for its construction unit
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull proposes no 2014 dividend
* National Bank of Kuwait sets IPTs for benchmark dollar Tier 1 bond
* Telco Zain Iraq appoints new senior executives -statement
* Oman crude OSP fall to $55.09/bbl for May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)