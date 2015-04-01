MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks sag, dollar falls vs yen as Nikkei recoils

* Oil prices edge lower as Iran talks extend beyond deadline

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems, banks drag down Saudi Arabia; rest of Gulf strong

* MIDEAST MONEY-Potential loopholes could limit impact of Saudi land tax

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after March drop as dollar slips

* Middle East Crude-Dubai up on Shell’s purchases

* Iran nuclear talks miss deadline; Russia says “key aspects” agreed

* UN says attack on Yemen camp broke law, calls for accountability

* Heavy clashes on Saudi-Yemeni border; Hadi government pleads for troops

* Japan looks for growth and influence from Islamic finance boom

* UN says donors pledge $3.8 billion to Syria crisis

* Emerging market bond sales drop 10 pct year-on-year in 2015

* Libya’s two biggest oil ports to open soon -NOC official

* EMERGING MARKETS-Equities set to gain for quarter, dollar pressures currencies

* Middle East funds moving to cash as risks rise -survey

TURKEY

* Prosecutor dies of wounds after Istanbul hostage shootout

* Istanbul exchange names finance professor as chairman ahead of IPO

* Major power outage hits cities and provinces across Turkey

* Turkey plans to boost low-income pensions at $900 mln annual cost -officials

* Turkish growth beats forecasts but misses target as election looms

EGYPT

* Obama ends freeze on U.S. military aid to Egypt

* Egypt’s Edita public offering 4.5 times oversubscribed

* Egypt court frees 68 activists in rare move

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah metro seen operating by 2020 -official

* Saudi Butanol Co says plant to start trial operations in Q3 2015

* Cost no barrier to Saudi Arabia’s Yemen intervention

* Saudi bourse’s rules for opening to foreigners expected by end-April

* Saudi’s Sipchem says initial operations begin at plastics plant

* Saudi Aramco sets April propane at $460/T, down $40

* Saudi’s Sidra Capital opening Islamic trade fund to GCC investors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai March crude average at $54.658/bbl, down $0.78 - traders

* Rwanda signs deal with UAE-based company for water treatment plant

* Facelift or folly, Belgrade braces for Dubai-style makeover

* Abu Dhabi’s TDIC delays fundraising plans for huge shopping mall - sources

* Dubai’s Arabtec says appoints CEO for its construction unit

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull proposes no 2014 dividend

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait sets IPTs for benchmark dollar Tier 1 bond

* Telco Zain Iraq appoints new senior executives -statement

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP fall to $55.09/bbl for May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)