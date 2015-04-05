MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 5

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasuries rally, equity futures drop after jobs data

* Oil falls nearly 4 pct after tentative nuclear deal for Iran

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Volatile oil leaves Gulf mixed; Egyptians rush to buy Edita

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms after U.S. payrolls data misses forecasts

* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil buys 3 Upper Zakum in 2 days

* Iran, world powers reach initial deal on reining in Tehran’s nuclear programme

* Yemen’s Houthis seize central Aden district, presidential site

* Syrian aircraft bomb near captured Jordan crossing

* Yemen food imports disrupted, conflict pressures supply chain

* After Tikrit, Iraqi forces may turn back to Baiji -U.S. official

* Billions up for grabs if nuclear deal opens Iran economy

TURKEY

* Turkey wants political solution in Yemen, but supports Saudi-led operation

* Turkish Navy evacuates 55 citizens from Yemen - foreign minister on Twitter

* Turkey’s March inflation jumps more than expected on higher food costs

EGYPT

* Arabtec profit on Egypt project won’t exceed 7.5 pct

* Egyptian court begins retrial of Mubarak in corruption case

* Egypt to begin LNG imports as floating terminal arrives

* Egypt hopes Iran nuclear accord will lead to stability in Middle East

SAUDI ARABIA

* Public Saudi welcome for Iran nuclear deal masks private unease

* Saudi-led coalition airdrops arms to Aden forces - fighters

* Saudi border guard killed by gunfire from Yemen - SPA agency

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 715,000 T hard wheat - trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi industrial group Senaat posts 5 pct profit rise in 2014

* Major sandstorm disrupts air traffic in UAE, Gulf region

* Dubai property king’s outside deals stir investor interest

* Arabtec, Egypt agrees terms on first phase of 1 mln homes project

* Etihad purchase of Darwin stake gets Swiss approval

* UAE’s Mubadala 2014 profit drops on investment income, provisions

* Dubai’s DP World to buy Canada’s Fairview container terminal for $457 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Kufpec says it has raised additional $1.5 bln loan

* Cash pledged for Syria at Kuwait summit “disappointing” - aid groups

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BKIC takes 10.8 pct stake in Takaful International

* Bahrain arrests activist Rajab over tweets - ministry

OMAN

* Oman gives Gulf’s warmest welcome to Iran framework deal

* INTERVIEW-Peace or “catastrophe” at stake in Iran talks-Oman

* More talks needed on Iran-Oman gas link (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)