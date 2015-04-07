MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 7

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Wall Street’s positive lead, dollar holds gains

* Oil prices fall as Goldman says prices have to remain low for months

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property firms buoy Dubai; Saudi rallies a bit, Egypt continues slide

* PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 7-week top as dollar gains

* TABLE-Middle East crude oil futures at 0830 GMT

* U.S. says Iran sanctions face phase-out, Obama knocks Israel demand

* Yemeni fighters attack Houthis as aid flights delayed

* Pakistan says Saudi asked for warplanes, warships and soldiers

* Libya’s AGOCO producing 317,000 BPD, Brega oil port still closed

TURKEY

* Twitter complies with Turkey’s request, ban lifted

* Turkish assets mixed, EconMin comments on growth shrugged off

* Mismanagement caused Turkey’s power outage; grid head has quit - minister

* ICC case between Turkey and Iran on gas price to be concluded by May - minister

EGYPT

* Emaar’s Egypt unit signals chairman role change ahead of float

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Dairy group Almarai upbeat on growth after 12 pct profit rise

* Saudi Arabia welcomes Iran nuclear deal, seeks region free of WMD- statement

* Saudi poultry firm Al Watania plans stock market float - sources

* Saudi Arabia buys 780,000 T of hard wheat - GSFMO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Aayan seeks rescheduling of $586.7 mln debt

* BRIEF-Spain’s Indra wins Kuwait traffic contract worth 16.3 mln euros

QATAR

* Qatar sets March Marine crude OSP at $53.15/bbl, down $0.35

OMAN

* Obama calls Oman leader to discuss Iran nuclear deal -White House

* TABLE-Oman March inflation edges down to 0.7 pct year/year

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar sets price, ratio for 45 mln rial rights issue - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)