MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 19

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on China margin crackdown, dollar falls

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong oil lifts Gulf; Dubai property stocks surge

* Oil falls from 2015 peaks, Brent jumps 9.6 pct on the week

* OPEC oil output surge boosts surplus, despite higher demand

* Gold pares gains after U.S. inflation data

* Iranian banks agree to cut rates after inflation plunge

* Israel says to transfer of frozen tax funds to Palestinians

* Obama says will sign bill allowing Congress to review Iran deal

* Former president defiant as humanitarian toll mounts in Yemen war

* Obama calls Saudi King Salman to discuss Yemen -White House

* Iran submits four-point Yemen peace plan to United Nations

* Islamic State militants clash with security forces inside Iraq’s largest refinery

* Saddam aide, Iraqi insurgent leader al-Douri reported killed

* U.S., allies target Islamic State with 21 air strikes -statement

* Islamic State claims car bomb at U.S. Consulate in Erbil

* Assad says Turkish support “main factor” in Idlib takeover

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 300,000 tonnes wheat

* Bomb attacks kill soldier, wound five in Egypt’s Sinai

* Egypt supports sugar producers, may slap big tariff on imports

* Orascom Construction CEO bullish on Egypt, wants more reforms

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to open stock market to foreigners on June 15

* Saudi Hollandi Bank eyes strong profit, loan growth in 2015

* Saudi hardware retailer SACO to raise $134 mln from float - lead

* Saudi’s Yansab to shut petchem plants for maintenance

* Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit slumps 40.6 pct, meets estimates

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says Q1 profit more than doubles on sales growth

* Saudi Jarir Marketing proposes Q1 dividend of 2.25 riyals/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Amlak Finance says targets May for trading restart

* Etisalat unit PTCL Q1 profit falls 84 pct as costs rise, revenue ebbs

QATAR

* Qatar sells June al-Shaheen crude at 10-month high

BAHRAIN

* Pending Formula One race spurs renewed Shi‘ite protests in Bahrain

* Bahrain December bank lending shrinks 5.9 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman LNG looks to sell cargo to Asia via Union Fenosa Gas -traders (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)