MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up; focus on central banks, Greece

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Gulf markets; Dubai, Saudi hit 2015 highs

* Brent crude holds near 4-1/2 month high on Yemen, U.S. rig count

* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 on strong equities; Fed meet eyed

* US Secretary of State Kerry to meet with Iran foreign minister Monday

* Islamic reinsurance moves to displace use of conventional finance

* Eyeing Arab ties, Israel to observe nuclear pact meeting

* Fighting escalates across Yemen, air strikes on capital Sanaa

* Leftist Akinci wins north Cyprus election, seeking peace deal

* Syrian TV says insurgents killed civilians after capturing town

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Mobinil says declined its losses by 80.2 percent in Q1 2015

* Ending Egypt’s currency black market brings new challenges

* Egypt’s trial of Mursi “badly flawed” -Human Rights Watch

* Egyptian pound steady at official market, stronger on black market

* Egypt’s Eastern Co 9-month net profit up 19 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Itqan Capital to add brokerage, PE fund to services

* Saudi Ma‘aden’s gold and metals unit gets 1.2 bln riyal loan

* Saudi Sipchem says plant shutdown cost $4.8 million

* Saudi PetroRabigh starts maintenance work on VDU unit

* Saudi’s Tasnee picks Asian contractors for titanium sponge plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Inpex in talks to obtain new Abu Dhabi concession-NHK

* Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit falls 69 pct

* Serbia seals deal with Abu Dhabi developer for controversial Belgrade makeover

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation rises to 3.3 pct y/y -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp appoints Kirdar as new chairman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)