MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 28

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 7-year highs, cheered by Apple earnings

* Oil falls more than 1 pct as U.S. crude stockpiles expected to hit high

* PRECIOUS-Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai pull back after rallies; Egypt nears 2015 low

* MIDEAST MONEY-Abu Dhabi rolls out red carpet for market makers, may outweigh Dubai

* Islamic finance body IFSB launches industry indicators

* Kerry says Iran, world powers closer than ever to historic nuclear deal

* Saudis pound arms depots in Yemen as bread, medicine run short

* Iran slams nuclear powers, Israel at UN atomic treaty meeting

* Lebanon’s Byblos Bank says 2015 first-quarter profit up 6.7 pct

* Set to begin, U.S. plan for Syrian rebels already mired in doubt

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official market, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia ready to supply any additional China oil demand-SPA

* Saudi high oil output based on demand, market “excellent” -Dep Oil Minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Luxury brand Bulgari to develop Dubai resort with Meraas

* UAE’s Dubal Holding looks into buying stakes in energy projects

* UAE billionaire calls for new rules on succession for Gulf family businesses

* Dubai’s DP World says no plans for share buyback

* Japan’s Inpex wins 5 pct stake in new Abu Dhabi oil concession

* UAE’s Topaz closes in on loan worth upwards of $550 mln - sources RSC.OM

* UAE aviation firm Sanad says raises $90 mln loan

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX woes for 89 pct profit slump

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation warns of challenging 2015