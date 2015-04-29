MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 29

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fade, dollar pressured before Fed
* Oil dips as oversupply outweighs Saudi royal reshuffle
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 4-month low on tax woes; Gulf markets barely move
* Saudi King Salman replaces heir and next in line to rule
* Iranian Revolutionary Guards seize cargo ship in Gulf
* Saudi-led planes bomb Sanaa airport to stop Iranian plane landing
* U.S. Senate rejects bid to toughen Iran nuclear review bill
* Fair, stable oil prices to benefit everyone- Saudi oil minister
* Asian oil demand strong, Saudi ready to supply more- Naimi
*Saudi Arabia arrests 93 Islamic State suspects- state news agency
* Iraq to start Basra Heavy crude supply from June- sources
* Gulf Arab leaders to meet next week ahead of Obama summit
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf banks tighten credit for small firms as cheap oil bites
* Saudi Arabia says its crude exports fell slightly in Feb
* Easing food prices to help Turkish inflation fall in H2- Simsek
* Turkish central bank injects 14 bln lira in repo, bids 27.23 bln lira
* Turkish lira may appreciate vs dollar in medium to long term -Fin min
* Turkish minister says might cancel 4G tender, switch to 5G
* Egyptian investors turn to courts to abolish tax on capital gains, dividends
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills posts Q1 profit of 215 mln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues at $420.1 mln in March- government website
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings seeks exit from small loan firm Tanmeyah
* Aramco CEO appointed Saudi health minister
* Saudi king appoints new economy and labour ministers
* Tougher mortgage rules spark plunge in Riyadh property sales -JLL
* UAE telco du Q1 net profit drops 0.6 pct, misses estimates
* UAE telco Etisalat prices $400 mln 2019 bond tap - leads
* UAE March bank lending growth rises to 8.2 pct y/y
* Gulf investors, Libyan firm buy largest eastern Libyan cement maker
* Oman plans floating storage for DME crude delivery
* Indonesia’s Medco gets additional 25 yrs to operate Oman oil fields
* Bahrain says arrests 28 planning attacks in villages (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)