FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 22, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheers Greece’s 11th-hour proposals to avert default

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slides below chart support on oil; UAE and Qatar firm

* Oil prices fall on worries over Greek debt, oversupply

* Gold hovers near $1,200, Greece talks in focus

* Al Jazeera says its journalist to remain in German custody

* Islamic State militants plant mines and bombs in Palmyra - monitoring group

* Iran to import 1.5-2 mln T wheat in yr to March 2016-Press TV

* France says Iran deal “still not clear” as deadline nears

* Iran’s parliament seeks to limit nuclear concessions

* Erdogan warns of risks, new poll if Turkey govt coalition delayed

* World Bank’s IFC plans sukuk sale after Gulf summer

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

* Egypt appoints first ambassador to Israel in three years

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis say to jointly invest up to $10 bln with Russian fund

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai May inflation jumps to 4.7 pct, highest since May 2009

* Abu Dhabi’s crown prince is new chairman of ADIC in board revamp - WAM

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s The Securities House CEO to depart, replaced by Gatehouse chairman

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar loses appeal against lifting of legal protection

* Kuwaiti activist sentenced to 3 years for insulting emir - newspapers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain May inflation edges up to 2.4 pct year/year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.