MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheers Greece’s 11th-hour proposals to avert default

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slides below chart support on oil; UAE and Qatar firm

* Oil prices fall on worries over Greek debt, oversupply

* Gold hovers near $1,200, Greece talks in focus

* Al Jazeera says its journalist to remain in German custody

* Islamic State militants plant mines and bombs in Palmyra - monitoring group

* Iran to import 1.5-2 mln T wheat in yr to March 2016-Press TV

* France says Iran deal “still not clear” as deadline nears

* Iran’s parliament seeks to limit nuclear concessions

* Erdogan warns of risks, new poll if Turkey govt coalition delayed

* World Bank’s IFC plans sukuk sale after Gulf summer

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

* Egypt appoints first ambassador to Israel in three years

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis say to jointly invest up to $10 bln with Russian fund

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai May inflation jumps to 4.7 pct, highest since May 2009

* Abu Dhabi’s crown prince is new chairman of ADIC in board revamp - WAM

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s The Securities House CEO to depart, replaced by Gatehouse chairman

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar loses appeal against lifting of legal protection

* Kuwaiti activist sentenced to 3 years for insulting emir - newspapers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain May inflation edges up to 2.4 pct year/year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)