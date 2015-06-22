MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheers Greece’s 11th-hour proposals to avert default
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slides below chart support on oil; UAE and Qatar firm
* Oil prices fall on worries over Greek debt, oversupply
* Gold hovers near $1,200, Greece talks in focus
* Al Jazeera says its journalist to remain in German custody
* Islamic State militants plant mines and bombs in Palmyra - monitoring group
* Iran to import 1.5-2 mln T wheat in yr to March 2016-Press TV
* France says Iran deal “still not clear” as deadline nears
* Iran’s parliament seeks to limit nuclear concessions
* Erdogan warns of risks, new poll if Turkey govt coalition delayed
* World Bank’s IFC plans sukuk sale after Gulf summer
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market
* Egypt appoints first ambassador to Israel in three years
* Saudis say to jointly invest up to $10 bln with Russian fund
* Dubai May inflation jumps to 4.7 pct, highest since May 2009
* Abu Dhabi’s crown prince is new chairman of ADIC in board revamp - WAM
* Kuwait’s The Securities House CEO to depart, replaced by Gatehouse chairman
* Kuwait’s Investment Dar loses appeal against lifting of legal protection
* Kuwaiti activist sentenced to 3 years for insulting emir - newspapers
* Bahrain May inflation edges up to 2.4 pct year/year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)