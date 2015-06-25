MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, dollar flat as markets monitor Greece

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Etisalat lifts Abu Dhabi again; Amanat leaps in Dubai

* Oil slides after big U.S. gasoline build offsets crude draw

* Gold ticks up from 2-week low as market eyes Greece

* Former Obama aides say U.S. needs tougher Iran nuclear deal

* Swiss authorities examine FIFA grants in soccer probe-source

* Russia says chooses trading firms to deal in Iranian oil

* Turkey to see FDI inflows of about $12 billion in 2015 - association

* Russia’s Gazprom Neft almost doubles oil output at Iraqi Badra

* Libya’s elected parliament backs UN peace plan, with amendments

* Gulf states get more assertive as Iran closes in on nuclear deal

EGYPT

* Egypt says wheat cargoes to take less time to offload

* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom reports Q1 2015 net profit of $49 mln - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi carrier takes 50 Airbus planes in Islamic leasing deal

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank prices 4 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk

* Saudi Yasref refinery reaches full capacity milestone

* France, Saudi Arabia to sign contracts worth $12 bln - Fabius

* Saudi Arabia loses spot as top crude supplier to India, China

* Russia’s Lukoil says Saudi Aramco wants to raise stake in Luksar

* Saudi’s Sipchem to pay $100.2 mln to up stake in two local units

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Car bomb aimed at UAE officials kills three Somali soldiers in Mogadishu

* UAE’s Topaz eyes S American expansion to combat oil services struggle

* Jet Airways says reports about Etihad Airways approaching govt to raise stake in co are incorrect

* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at parity to Oman OQc1

QATAR

* Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for Formula One -source

* Qatar building materials costs to surge ahead of 2022

KUWAIT

* Moody’s assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to seven Kuwaiti banks

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain April bank lending rises 5.7 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)