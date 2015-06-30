MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30

(Adds Tunisia, Oman, Iran items)

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative, euro sags as markets eye Greece

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall again on Greece; no panic in Tunisia

* Oil holds near 3-wk lows as Greek enters 2nd day of bank shutdown

* Gold slips despite Greek crisis on weak safe-haven bids, robust dollar

* Tunisia attack to sap reserves but economy can avoid crisis

* Iran’s Zarif returning to Vienna with Salehi for nuclear talks -IRNA

* Yemeni forces launch Scud missile at Saudi Arabia - Yemen military spokesman

* Talks ongoing to restart closed Libyan oilfields, output stable - NOC

* Tunisia arrests suspects associated with beach hotel attacker

* Turkey to take “necessary measures” on border security -PM Davutoglu

* France bets on Arab Sunni states as Iran nuclear deal nears

* Kuwait attack shows Gulf vulnerability to Islamic State

* Kurdistan ramps up independent oil sales

* In Moscow, Syrian minister says Russia promises aid

* Syrian insurgents carve out fiefdoms in de-facto partition

* A nuclear deal could sharpen political tensions in Iran

* Tunisia $1bln 2025 bond hits record low after tourist attack

* Gulf Keystone signs domestic oil sales contract in Iraqi Kurdistan

EGYPT

* Amnesty slams Egypt over arrests of youths

* Car bomb attack kills Egypt’s top public prosecutor

* Egypt restricts GDR deals to pounds for local investors

* EBRD says boosts trading facility for Egypt’s CIB to $100 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator maintains Mobily shares halt until restated financials disclosed

* Saudi’s Sipchem says paying 0.6 riyal/share dividend for H1

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE sentences Emirati woman to death for killing US teacher

* Abu Dhabi buys into Trafigura’s Spanish mines as part of new venture

* Dubai’s Limitless to pay $564 mln to creditors, nears debt plan approval

BAHRAIN

* U.S. lifting holds on security assistance to Bahrain -State Dept

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman decides not to buy United Finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)