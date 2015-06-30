MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30

(Adds Tunisia, Oman, Iran items)
DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative, euro sags as markets eye Greece
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall again on Greece; no panic in Tunisia
* Oil holds near 3-wk lows as Greek enters 2nd day of bank shutdown
* Gold slips despite Greek crisis on weak safe-haven bids, robust dollar
* Tunisia attack to sap reserves but economy can avoid crisis
* Iran’s Zarif returning to Vienna with Salehi for nuclear talks -IRNA
* Yemeni forces launch Scud missile at Saudi Arabia - Yemen military spokesman
* Talks ongoing to restart closed Libyan oilfields, output stable - NOC
* Tunisia arrests suspects associated with beach hotel attacker
* Turkey to take “necessary measures” on border security -PM Davutoglu
* France bets on Arab Sunni states as Iran nuclear deal nears
* Kuwait attack shows Gulf vulnerability to Islamic State
* Kurdistan ramps up independent oil sales
* In Moscow, Syrian minister says Russia promises aid
* Syrian insurgents carve out fiefdoms in de-facto partition
* A nuclear deal could sharpen political tensions in Iran
* Tunisia $1bln 2025 bond hits record low after tourist attack
* Gulf Keystone signs domestic oil sales contract in Iraqi Kurdistan
* Amnesty slams Egypt over arrests of youths
* Car bomb attack kills Egypt’s top public prosecutor
* Egypt restricts GDR deals to pounds for local investors
* EBRD says boosts trading facility for Egypt’s CIB to $100 mln
* Saudi regulator maintains Mobily shares halt until restated financials disclosed
* Saudi’s Sipchem says paying 0.6 riyal/share dividend for H1
* UAE sentences Emirati woman to death for killing US teacher
* Abu Dhabi buys into Trafigura’s Spanish mines as part of new venture
* Dubai’s Limitless to pay $564 mln to creditors, nears debt plan approval
* U.S. lifting holds on security assistance to Bahrain -State Dept
* National Bank of Oman decides not to buy United Finance