MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 1

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steadies, euro bears Greek burden

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound as oil rallies; Tunisia edges up

* Oil prices drop as Greece defaults and output soars

* Gold struggles as Greek crisis lifts dollar

* Morocco’s growth to slow to 2.6 pct in 2016 - agency

* New oil bull market in sight as Brazil, Iraq cut output targets

* Around 1,200 escape from Yemen prison, including al Qaeda suspects

* U.S., Iran presidents issue warnings as nuclear talks extended

* Erdogan and Turkey move toward once-unthinkable grand coalition

* Islamic State captures district in Syrian border town - monitor

* In Yemen chaos, Islamic State grows to rival al Qaeda

* OPEC oil output hits 3-year high in June on Iraq -Reuters survey

* Hamas shuts offices of Gaza’s sole cellular operator

* Libya’s AGOCO output at 250,000-290,000 bpd -official

* India asks refiners to buy dollars, euros to settle Iran oil dues

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi promises tougher legal system as prosecutor buried

* Egypt money supply up 15.9 pct in May - central bank

* Egypt’s Emaar Misr says to list on Cairo bourse on July 5

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-based APICORP picks 4 banks for international sukuk issue

* TABLE-Saudi May bank lending growth flat at 9.5 pct yr/yr

* Saudi May foreign reserves drop 1 pct as oil stays low

* Saudi Aramco sets July propane price at $395 per tonne

* Hochtief wins Riyadh airport expansion deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates reveals fuel contract details in U.S. airline subsidy claim riposte

* Fitch Affirms Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC at ‘BBB’; Stable Outlook

* Abu Dhabi considers state-backed merger for troubled TAQA - sources

* Dubai says plans world’s first 3D printed office building

* UAE man jailed for tweets critical of high court - newspaper

* Abu Dhabi finance zone gears up to open with draft rules

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says in “state of war” with militants, warns of other cells

OMAN

* Oman’s United Finance weighs takeover offer from Al Omaniya

* Oman crude OSP fall to $61.84/bbl for August