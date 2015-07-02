MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 2

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets tread water, China opens weak, investors watch Greek standoff

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Abu Dhabi’s TAQA up on merger hope

* Oil prices stabilize after sliding on U.S. stock build

* Gold pressured by stronger dollar; U.S. data in focus

* IAEA says Iran uranium stockpile reduced, but questions remain

* Libya PM hopes for deal with rivals, Tripoli delays

* Houthi shells kill 18 in Yemen, dengue fever spreading

* Iraq, North Korea failures shadow nuclear talks with Iran

* Fitch: Sousse Attack Hits Tunisia Growth; Transition Supportive

* Islamic State weaves web of support in Gulf Arab states

* Short of cash, U.N. cuts Syria refugees’ rations again

* POLL-Iran oil exports could jump by 60 pct in a year

* To many ordinary Iranians, nuclear deal means money, food and jobs

TURKEY

* Talk of Syria action may be Erdogan’s latest gambit to pressure the West

* Political uncertainty threatens Turkey’s economy as World Bank cuts forecasts

* Turkey’s June exports $11.7 bln, down 6.4 percent - exporters

* China upset with Turkey’s concern on Ramadan restrictions

EGYPT

* More than 100 dead as militants, Egyptian army clash in North Sinai

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt government approves draft anti-terrorism, election laws

* Egypt revises draft 2015/16 budget to cut deficit to 8.9 pct of GDP

* Telecom Egypt set to receive 4G mobile licence next year -minister

* Year into Sisi’s power, Egyptians lament persistent hardships

SAUDI ARABIA

* US shale has been stymied by Saudi Arabia, says Shell CEO - FT

* Slow start after Saudis open stock market to foreigners - U.S. fund managers

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed pledges $32 bln wealth to charity

* Saudi’s Bahri to buy five more oil tankers from Hyundai Heavy

* Saudi’s PetroRabigh says paying 0.5 riyals/share dividend for FY 2014

* Saudi Arabia to cut August medium, heavy crude oil prices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s assigns Counterparty Risk Assessment to 16 UAE banks

* Nestle says invests 112 mln Sfr in Dubai factory

* Veolia helps Dubai to reduce energy consumption by 30%

* ENOC presses ahead with Dragon Oil takeover amid shareholder protest

* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC 2014 net attributable profit drops 37 pct

* Abu Dhabi considers state-backed merger for troubled TAQA - sources

* June Dubai crude average price drops vs May - traders

KUWAIT

* Kuwait parliament approves budget with $27 billion deficit

* Kuwait arrests two police officers in crackdown on militants -media

* Kuwait says dispute with China is over how to sell oil products, pricing

* Rheinmetall delivers 12 NBC reconnaissance vehicles to Kuwait

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank raises 2 billion riyals with Tier 1 sukuk

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance picks banks for potential perpetual hybrid bond

* Oman central bank sets up Islamic banking department

* Oman’s Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar plan due diligence on proposed merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)