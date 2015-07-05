FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-European bonds and stocks on the defensive before tight Greek vote

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slides on security fears; Gulf mixed

* Oil slides in thin trade on rising U.S. rig count

* Gold rebounds as dollar dips, focus on Greek vote

* At least 25 Syrian al Qaeda members dead in mosque blast in Syria’s Idlib

* Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen cities kill 16 -Houthis

* Car bombs kill 11 in Baghdad at end of Ramadan fast

* Despite progress in Iran nuclear talks, dispute over U.N. sanctions persists

* Saudi says wanted militant killed in exchange of fire

* Tunisia’s president declares state of emergency after hotel attack

* Egypt says kills 12 militants in air strikes as Sisi inspects troops

* A week after Kuwait bombing, Sunnis and Shi‘ites pray together for unity

* Middle East lenders struggle with falling loan pricing-bankers

* Iran steelmakers request import duty hikes, cite cheap China steel

* U.N. calls on Israel, Palestinians to prosecute Gaza war crimes

* Gulf states tighten security for frightened Shi‘ites after mosque blasts

* U.S., allies target Islamic State in 24 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

TURKEY

* Turkey reinforces Syria border, PM says no incursion planned

* Turkish June CPI falls 0.51 percent, dips more than forecast

* Turkish H1 automotive sales surge 50.8 percent - association

* Turkish economy minister sees 2015 current account deficit $38 bln

* EXCLUSIVE-ING on course to win auction for HSBC’s Turkish bank

EGYPT

* Rockets land in Israel, Egypt’s IS affiliate claims responsibility

* Israel accuses Hamas of aiding Islamic State in Egypt

* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat

* Egypt’s economy grew at 3 pct in third quarter of 2014/2015

* Egypt’s central bank lets pound weaken by 1.3 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia’s Najran and Jizan

* Saudi policeman killed during security raid - SPA agency

* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of OSPs

* Eight dead in new Saudi-led strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa

* Foreign investors buy more shares in Saudi Arabia, total remains low

* Saudi economy accelerates in Q1, may not be sustained

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE conglomerate Al Jaber seeks new terms for $4.5 bln restructured debt -sources

* UAE to finish drafting corporate tax, VAT laws this quarter

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 23.2 pct y/y in May

* BUZZ-Drake & Scull up 3.5 pct after raising ownership limit

* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi’s TAQA drops 5.4 pct after saying no merger talks

KUWAIT

* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait offers prompt cargo in well-supplied market

* Kuwait may issue bonds to finance deficit -finance minister

* Vietnam’s Petrolimex and Kuwait Petroleum end diesel term contract -sources

QATAR

* Qatar’s QNB and Bahrain’s ABC looking at Turkey’s Finansbank

* Qatar Navigation unit fully acquires gas carrier firms from SocGen

* Qatar’s Doha Bank raises 2 bln riyal Tier 1 capital-boosting bond

* LNG tankers heading for Britain, Belgium, Netherlands

BAHRAIN

* Qatar’s QNB and Bahrain’s ABC looking at Turkey’s Finansbank

YEMEN

* Yemen’s Houthis say Ramadan humanitarian pause under discussion

* Car bomb explodes near Yemeni mosque in downtown Sanaa, injures two people - police

* INTERVIEW-Civilians in Yemen’s Aden struggle to survive fighting, shortages - Red Cross (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

