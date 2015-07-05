MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 5

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-European bonds and stocks on the defensive before tight Greek vote
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slides on security fears; Gulf mixed
* Oil slides in thin trade on rising U.S. rig count
* Gold rebounds as dollar dips, focus on Greek vote
* At least 25 Syrian al Qaeda members dead in mosque blast in Syria’s Idlib
* Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen cities kill 16 -Houthis
* Car bombs kill 11 in Baghdad at end of Ramadan fast
* Despite progress in Iran nuclear talks, dispute over U.N. sanctions persists
* Saudi says wanted militant killed in exchange of fire
* Tunisia’s president declares state of emergency after hotel attack
* Egypt says kills 12 militants in air strikes as Sisi inspects troops
* A week after Kuwait bombing, Sunnis and Shi‘ites pray together for unity
* Middle East lenders struggle with falling loan pricing-bankers
* Iran steelmakers request import duty hikes, cite cheap China steel
* U.N. calls on Israel, Palestinians to prosecute Gaza war crimes
* Gulf states tighten security for frightened Shi‘ites after mosque blasts
* U.S., allies target Islamic State in 24 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
* Turkey reinforces Syria border, PM says no incursion planned
* Turkish June CPI falls 0.51 percent, dips more than forecast
* Turkish H1 automotive sales surge 50.8 percent - association
* Turkish economy minister sees 2015 current account deficit $38 bln
* EXCLUSIVE-ING on course to win auction for HSBC’s Turkish bank
* Rockets land in Israel, Egypt’s IS affiliate claims responsibility
* Israel accuses Hamas of aiding Islamic State in Egypt
* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat
* Egypt’s economy grew at 3 pct in third quarter of 2014/2015
* Egypt’s central bank lets pound weaken by 1.3 pct
* Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia’s Najran and Jizan
* Saudi policeman killed during security raid - SPA agency
* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of OSPs
* Eight dead in new Saudi-led strikes on Yemen’s Sanaa
* Foreign investors buy more shares in Saudi Arabia, total remains low
* Saudi economy accelerates in Q1, may not be sustained
* UAE conglomerate Al Jaber seeks new terms for $4.5 bln restructured debt -sources
* UAE to finish drafting corporate tax, VAT laws this quarter
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 23.2 pct y/y in May
* BUZZ-Drake & Scull up 3.5 pct after raising ownership limit
* BUZZ-Abu Dhabi’s TAQA drops 5.4 pct after saying no merger talks
* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait offers prompt cargo in well-supplied market
* Kuwait may issue bonds to finance deficit -finance minister
* Vietnam’s Petrolimex and Kuwait Petroleum end diesel term contract -sources
* Qatar’s QNB and Bahrain’s ABC looking at Turkey’s Finansbank
* Qatar Navigation unit fully acquires gas carrier firms from SocGen
* Qatar’s Doha Bank raises 2 bln riyal Tier 1 capital-boosting bond
* LNG tankers heading for Britain, Belgium, Netherlands
* Qatar’s QNB and Bahrain’s ABC looking at Turkey’s Finansbank
* Yemen’s Houthis say Ramadan humanitarian pause under discussion
* Car bomb explodes near Yemeni mosque in downtown Sanaa, injures two people - police
* INTERVIEW-Civilians in Yemen’s Aden struggle to survive fighting, shortages - Red Cross (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)