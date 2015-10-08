MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 8

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long break

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf surges on strong oil, bank earnings; Egypt up

* Oil rebounds, shrugging of U.S. stockpile build

* Gold treads water as dollar firms; awaits Fed minutes

* As Russia escalates, U.S. rules out military cooperation in Syria

* Kurds say blood tests show Islamic State used mustard gas in Iraq

* Lebanese court overturns ban on Orascom mobile contract bid

* Iran’s supreme leader bans negotiations with the United States

* EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally for sixth day, currencies gain

* Middle East Crude-Oman up, supports medium grades

* Algeria expects 4.1 pct rise in oil and gas exports in 2015

* Yemen’s Aden refinery resumes oil products imports after nearly 6 mths

* Ex-Yemen president’s party says accepts peace terms

TURKEY

* S&P cuts Turkey growth forecast for next year

* Turkish automotive output growth halts in September - association

* Turks gloomy on economy, suspicious of international partners -survey

EGYPT

* Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $16.335 bln at end-September

* Egypt’s FIHC delays tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rights watchdog says second young Shi‘ite faces beheading in Saudi

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding raises Twitter stake

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q3 net profit falls 16.5 pct

* SABIC chief expects decision on $30 bln Saudi project in Q2

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit rises 10.2 pct

* Saudi’s Alinma Bank posts 13.3 pct rise in Q3 net profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport to see prep work next yr for Emirates’ move

* Dubai’s DGCX launches new silver and WTI futures contracts

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Solar firm Rec Silicon to bid for solar park in Dubai

* Abu Dhabi explores asset sales after slump in oil price - Bloomberg

* Abraaj teams up with Aditya Birla for Indian solar investments

* UAE’s Union National Bank says completes upsized $750 mln 3-yr loan

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

* Kuwait says controls gas flaring from disruption at Mina Ahmadi refinery

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatar National Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.1 pct, beats forecasts

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates

* Bank Muscat says seeks approval to open commercial branch in UAE

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)